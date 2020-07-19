Lightning strikes in Bihar amid Corona virus trouble, 10 dead

Patna: On Sunday, 10 people died in different incidents of falling lightning (thunderclap) in various districts of Bihar. While condoling the death of 10 people due to thunderbolt in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed to give an ex-gratia amount of Rs four lakh each to the dependents of the deceased. Also Read – Maharashtra has highest number of 9518 new cases a day, 258 deaths, number of infected crosses 3 lakh

Three people died in Bihar in Purnia district, two in Begusarai and one each in Patna, Saharsa, East Champaran, Madhepura and Darbhanga on Sunday. The Chief Minister said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster.

Appealing to the people, he said, "Everyone should take full vigil in bad weather. Follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department from time to time to prevent lightning in case of inclement weather. Stay indoors in bad weather and stay safe. "

Please tell that Corona virus also became difficult. It is noteworthy that there has been a rapid increase in the number of corona infections in the state. The number of corona infected in the state has reached 26,379 after 1,412 new cases were reported in Bihar on Sunday. So far 16,597 patients have been cured. 9,602 patients are undergoing treatment. So far 179 people have died due to Corona. The recovery rate in Bihar has reached 62 91 percent.