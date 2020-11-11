Lightning Strikes Productions Launching With ‘A Child Called ‘It”

Producers Lily Blavin and Niki Koss have launched a brand new manufacturing firm, Lightning Strikes Productions, and are growing Dave Pelzer’s best-selling memoir “A Child Called ‘It’: One Child’s Braveness to Survive.”

“A Child Called ‘It’” was printed in 1995 and detailed the abuse Pelzer suffered as a baby from his alcoholic mom earlier than turning into a foster little one on the age of 12. The guide was on The New York Occasions’ bestseller record for a number of years. The venture will give attention to a baby’s unyielding braveness for survival enabling him to beat excessive life-threatening odds.

Blavin and Koss are producing together with David Goldblum. Goldblum and Tamlin Corridor are writing the script.

Blavin and Koss have arrange Lightning Strikes with a give attention to telling tales that contribute to altering the world in a optimistic means, whereas serving as a cathartic escape. As a part of the launch, they’re at present in pre-production on an untitled documentary directed by Ross Kauffman, who received an Academy Award for “Born Into Brothels.” Blavin and Academy Award-nominated Robin Honan will produce. Koss and Emmy winner Geralyn White Dreyfous will government produce.

Koss performed Alexis Glenn within the Freeform Community collection, “Well-known in Love.” Her different credit embody “Scouts Information to the Zombie Apocalypse,” “Pink Wing,” “The Showing,” “Woman on the Edge,” “Trafficked” and “Warning Shot.” She not too long ago accomplished lead roles in “Burying Yasmeen,” which she produced, and “Dreamcatcher.” She additionally directed and produced the thriller “Night time Night time,” starring Eric Roberts, which is up on the market on the on-line American Movie Market this week.