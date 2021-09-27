Lightning wreaks havoc in Madhya Pradesh, 9 other people died because of lightning

Bhopal: 9 other people, together with seven girls, had been killed and 4 others had been injured in separate incidents of lightning in Dewas and Agar-Malwa districts of Madhya Pradesh. Six other people, together with 5 girls, had been killed in 3 separate incidents of lightning on Monday afternoon in Deriya Gudiya, Khal and Bamani Khurd villages of Dewas district, police stated.Additionally Learn – MP Information: 3 killed in lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district

In keeping with the professional, 3 other people together with two girls and a boy had been killed and 4 had been injured in 3 separate incidents of lightning in Manasa, Pilwas and Lasudia Kelwa villages of Nalkheda police station space of ​​Agar-Malwa district these days.

The creditors of each the districts have began the method of giving ex-gratia quantity of Rs 4 lakh each and every to the circle of relatives of the deceased. Expressing grief over the incidents in Dewas and Agar-Malwa districts, Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the district creditors to supply ex-gratia quantity to the family members of the deceased.