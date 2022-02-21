Ligue 1 scandal: the violent fight between a coach and a manager on the pitch during Lille-Metz

Coaches Frédéric Antonetti and Sylvain Armand quarreled on the pitch

The first match of the day number 25 of Ligue 1 It ended in the worst way. The Metz visited the Little at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium, which was the scene of a violent argument between the coach of the visiting team, Frederic Antonetti and the sports director of the premises, Sylvain Armand.

A duel full of tension was experienced, between a team like Lille that needed victory to get into positions in European competitions and a Metz struggling to get away from the relegation zonebut finally the match ended in a goalless draw.

The development of the game, however, was left in the background for the French press after what happened on the outside of the field. It is that after the final whistle, the cameras focused on Antonetti’s technical area, where Strong discussions were taking place.

In the images it was possible to see the moment in which the Metz coach and the sports director of Lille they got into a heated exchange of words. The situation became more serious when Antonetti tried to grab him by the neck. After a few seconds of struggle, those who were on the scene They managed to separate them quickly.

Finally, Fréderic Antonetti ended up seeing the red card taken out by the referee of the match and in the subsequent press conference he wanted to explain what had happened and how it could have been avoided what ended up being his third ejection of the season.

“Do you think that the president of Lille and his sports coordinator should be two meters from me in the technical area to put pressure on the fourth referee?” Antonetti asked the journalist, implying that the people of Lille did not have to be within their sector of the field. “When someone attacks me, I respond, I know, I am not loved”he added.

Antonetti suffered his third expulsion in the season (Reuters)

Finally, the Metz coach explained what happened: “I pushed him (Sylvain Armand) and then he spoke badly to me. I’m 60 years old, I don’t want them to speak ill of me. Surely my impulse, surely I made the mistake, it was me who…”

“It’s fine . I know what we’re going to remember, I know how the song comes, but I’m a good man. I know that I am fundamentally right: if they (the Lille leaders, in their technical area) had not been there, would the incident have occurred?” he concluded before leaving.

The truth is this new expulsion will again deprive him of being present in the next match of his team, which will take place next Sunday against Nantes. A meeting in which they are practically forced to score to get out of the relegation zone.

