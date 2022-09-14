Like a Dragon: Ishin! is the new Yakuza and takes us to a Japan of samurai: new trailer

The title will arrive in 2023 in a Japan that is set in 1860.

The State of Play of PlayStation is leaving us with interesting announcements, first we have started strong with the arrival of Tekken 8, but with Ishin: Like a Dragon we must not lose track of it either because it looks really interesting in a historical period of the most striking, in the case of feudal Japan that has given us so many games.

Ishin: Like a Dragon will hit the market in February 2023 on PC and consolesIshin: Like a Dragon places us in the Kyo de 1860 in a constant fight where the protagonist wants change the history of japan forever. With our sword skills we will have to join the revolution in an intense historical adventure that intends to trap us with its fast-paced battles. The hero we manage is Sakamoto Ryoma, a hero who becomes a historical figure.

The title is being developed by Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, edited by SEGA, and will arrive in february 2023. It is being developed by Unreal Engine 4 for the first time in its history “providing amazing graphic quality”. This will allow unlocking new textures and other graphic details that will make Ishin a magnificent storyas read on the PlayStation blog.

The graphics engine of the game is Unreal Engine 4They were: Like a Dragon se define como un historical action-adventure thriller in Kyo, a fictional version of Kyoto. In it, the surprising disappearance of the era of the samurai. There will be various combat styles with fascinating actions. It will be possible to slash your enemies with a lethal blade while using a style Swordsman or Gunslinger. Even the combination of both styles can go into a rage with the Wild Dancer style where you will break several skulls.

There will be the possibility of being accompanied by invocations. In this case, the animal that can keep us company is a tiger to destroy your enemies. They also point out that there will be various mini-games, but that more details about it have not yet been provided.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will come to PC, PlayStation y Xbox in February 2023. A very interesting samurai adventure in a historical context that we have also seen in the event. Rise of the Ronin has released its first trailer and is being developed by the authors of NiohTeam Ninja.

