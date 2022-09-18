Like a Dragon: Ishin Wasn’t Going to Leave Japan, But It’s Finally Coming to the West Thanks to Ghost of Tsushima

Executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama has given an interview where he explains the original plans for the title.

After you have passed the fever of new Yakuza games Announced a few days ago, some information and details of their titles are already coming out. In this case we are talking about Like a Dragon: Ishin, a spin-off of the Yakuza saga that came out in 2014 but only did so in Japan. Now it returns in the form of a remaster and one of the producers explains why it will be released in the West. We have even traveled to Japan to test the game and get first impressions of Like a Dragon: Ishin.

We saw how well Ghost of Tsushima did, so that gave us confidence that Ishin could do well in America as well.Masayoshi Yokoyama, producer ejecutivo de Like a Dragon: IshinThe executive producer of the game, Masayoshi Yokoyama, has granted an interview to the Fanbyte medium, and points out that the success of Ghost of Tsushima has been the main reason for release the title in the West: “Saw how well Ghost of Tsushima didand how it was about this very Japanese setting made by Americans, so that gave us confidence that Ishin could also work well in America,” reveals Yokohama.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio consideraban que la feudal japan theme it was going to be complex for western players. Like a Dragon: Ishin places us in the Kyo de 1860 in a constant fight where the protagonist wants change the history of japan forever. The hero we manage is Sakamoto Ryoma, a character who becomes a historical figure.

The game will arrive in february 2023. It is being developed by Unreal Engine 4 for the first time in its history, a motor that will grant them “a amazing graphic quality“. An extensive trailer was recently shown where we are allowed to see various details of this spin-off.

As for Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch has already revealed the incredible sales the title was enjoying. Its creators are working in an open world of stealth and action Unannounced. If you want to know how we receive this work in 3DJuegos, we recommend that you take a look at the analysis of Ghost of Tsushima, carried out by Alejandro Pascual, who classifies it as a game “Great“.

