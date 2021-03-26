Like Nastya Signs Deal With Westbrook Studios for Animated Projects

Westbrook Studios, cofounded by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, goes into enterprise with the household of Nastya, the vastly fashionable 7-year-old YouTube persona.

Beneath the deal, Westbrook will associate with Nastya to develop a slate of animation tasks, starting from reveals aimed toward preschool-age youngsters to “four-quadrant household” programming. Terence Carter and David Boorstein will oversee the partnership on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

Nastya is the star of the “Like Nastya” franchise, which on YouTube has greater than 200 million subscribers and over 120 billion views throughout a community of 14 channels. On TikTok, she has greater than 4 million followers. Initially from Russia, the household of Anastasia “Nastya” Radzinskaya now resides in Florida.

Final 12 months, the “Like Nastya” group entered into an unique world cope with IMG to develop a line of licensed client merchandise. Amongst different recognitions, Nastya was named to Selection’s 2020 Energy of Younger Hollywood listing.

“Nastya is a younger icon whose sensible creativeness has linked with a world viewers of adoring followers,” Carter, who’s Westbrook Studios co-president and head of TV, mentioned in an announcement. “We’re thrilled to collaborate together with her and her unimaginable group on animation tasks that may deliver much more pleasure to youngsters and households around the globe.”

Nastya is repped by Eyal Baumel, the CEO of Yoola, an leisure firm and a world YouTube multichannel community. “Children all around the world enjoys Nastya’s tales, jokes, classes and experiences and see her as one in every of their finest associates. We’re very excited to associate up with Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and the Westbrook group to increase these tales and develop new codecs collectively,” Baumel mentioned.

Westbrook Studios’ TV productions embody “Pink Desk Speak” for Fb Watch, which options Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and a two-season order from Peacock for “Bel-Air,” a dramatic reboot of Will Smith’s “The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air” primarily based on Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral brief movie. On the movie aspect, Westbrook Studios’ upcoming tasks embody the remake of Eighties traditional “Planes, Trains & Cars” starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart.