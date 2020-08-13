Like ration in this state, petrol and diesel will be available in limit, know which car will get fuel

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country. The country is slowly trying to recover from the havoc of Corona. However, the number of infected people is increasing rapidly. Meanwhile, due to the Corona crisis, the limit of Petrol and Diesel in the northeastern state of Mizoram has been fixed. The state government has decided that now people will be given fuel in the same limit as ration. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona not stopping in the country, 942 people died in 24 hours

The state government has taken this step after the oil reserves in the state have decreased due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic. This information has been given in an official order issued by the government. Officials said the depletion in the oil reserves is due to the fact that the oil tankers are either stuck on the way, or are coming slow after the declaration of a concentration zone between Hamangkhavathleer and Sethvan areas on Aizawl bypass road.

According to the government order, 3 liters for scooters, 5 liters for other two-wheelers, 10 liters for light motor vehicles, 20 liters for pickup trucks, mini trucks, gypsies and 100 liters for city buses and medium trucks Has been allowed It states that the conveyor carrying rice bags and other essential commodities will be allowed to be given sufficient quantity of oil for transportation.

Number of infected reached 648 in Mizoram

On Wednesday, 25 more people, including 5 BSF personnel, were found infected with Kovid-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of infected people to 648 in this northeastern state. With this, there are 318 active cases in the state and 330 people have been cured of this disease so far.

