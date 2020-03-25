Like Xiaomi, Vivo is suspending its product launches in India

Starting with the V15, it is suspending all new phone launches.

Vivo has launched that it is delaying the discharge of the V19 in delicate of the coronavirus pandemic.

The phone was to start out with supposed to be confirmed off to the sector on March 26.

All completely different product launches have moreover been postponed indefinitely.

Xiaomi is not the one smartphone company having trouble working its trade in India — and the world over, in actuality. After the company decided to indefinitely delay the first sale of the Redmi Observe 9 Skilled Max due to various statewide lockdowns across the nation, rival Vivo has now made a an equivalent announcement.

Its V19, which was in the previous set to maneuver public on March 26, has now been postponed indefinitely. The same is proper of all the company’s new merchandise, with Vivo providing no dates for when the company’s wares may even see their second throughout the limelight as soon as extra.

It is a troublesome time and the sector needs all the help it could nicely get.

We’re doing our bit to help curb the unfold of COVID-19.#vivontGiveUp #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #StayHome #FlattenTheCurve #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/6gXG2s3IHw — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 24, 2020

Completely different smartphone makers, alternatively, are continuing with their plans, a minimal of outside India. Huawei is slated to launch its P40 sequence at an online-only match later these days, while Samsung and Redmi this week confirmed off their Galaxy A31 and Okay30 Skilled, respectively.

