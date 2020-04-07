Liked Tiger King? Netflix’s new docuseries How to Fix a Drug Scandal is your next binge

The world raced via six hours of Tiger King on Netflix, determined to see the weird lives of Joe Unique and Carole Baskin performed out earlier than their eyes.

And as at all times, the query remained: What ought to I watch next?

We’re right here to inform you, your next binge is simply across the nook (effectively, on Netflix nonetheless) and it’s known as How to Fix a Drug Scandal.

It’s a documentary set across the lives of two drug lab chemists who commit stunning crimes that cripple a state’s judicial system and blur the traces of justice for legal professionals, officers, and jail inmates.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to know concerning the newest true crime documentary set to take the world by storm.

How to watch How to Fix a Drug Scandal

How to Fix a Drug Scandal is now obtainable on Netflix to watch.

There are 4 episodes within the collection that are round 50 minutes lengthy – so there’s plenty of motion to sink your tooth into.

There’s even a trailer under to whet your urge for food.

Is How to Fix a Drug Scandal a true story?

All through How to Fix a Drug Scandal, we observe the true story of some forensic chemists who falsified reviews which finally led to hundreds of individuals being convicted of drug-related crimes in Massachusetts.

Significantly, Sonja Farak and Annie Dookhan are on the centre of all of it. The previous was a chemist on the crime lab of the Massachusetts State Police and it was her duty to carry out evaluation on medication introduced in by officers by operating them via machines to decide what they have been and the way they have been made. Farak was answerable for sending over 8,000 folks to jail, however she was conserving one thing to herself – she was taking a number of the medication introduced in for herself to gasoline her habit.

Probably the most harmful a part of this was that she was changing the medication she was taking with an alternate, that means fairly merely, the proof was tampered with. She was arrested in 2013 and gained 18 months in jail with 5 years probation.

Simply six months earlier, Dookhan was arrested for her play within the motion. She labored within the Hinton State Laboratory in Boston and was recognized across the facility as “superwoman” on account of her means to check 700 drug samples a month as compared to her colleagues who would solely handle 300.

Nonetheless, she labelled samples as medication when she hadn’t really examined them and generally added medication to clear samples. Whereas in courtroom, it emerged she testified a cashew nut was cocaine. How to Fix a Drug Scandal suggests Dookhan believed she was a a part of the prosecution workforce.

Bosses have been thought to have turned a blind eye on her actions, regardless of issues from her colleagues. She was arrested and jailed in 2012 for 3 years for offering false witness.

Following the pair’s prosecutions, it is believed over 36,000 convictions have been efficiently appealed.

The documentary additionally examines how prosecutors had tried to downplay the pair’s crimes to keep away from exposing severe flaws within the judiciary system.

Who made How to Fix a Drug Scandal?

Erin Lee Carr directed the landmark true crime documentary and has earlier work throughout the style, having been behind the likes of Mommy Useless and Dearest, I Love You, Now Die and Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop.

She lately spoke to WNYC about her expertise of Farak’s case, telling them: This was the case of a chemist who acquired addicted to what she was analysing and I assumed there was one thing so poetic and tragic about that.”

Who is within the solid of How to Fix a Drug Scandal?

How to Fix a Drug Scandal is a true story and largely options interviews with these concerned within the advanced circumstances.

Nonetheless, Farak is performed by Shannon O’Neill within the collection which recreates some scenes.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal is obtainable now on Netflix. In case you’re in search of extra to watch take a look at our TV information.