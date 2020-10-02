Lil Baby and DaBaby Team Up for Atlanta Drive-In Concert

Two of the largest artists within the rap recreation are teaming as much as placed on their first live performance of 2020: Lil Baby and DaBaby will co-headline a socially-distance drive-in live performance titled “The Detour” on Sunday, Oct. 11, on the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Opening for the rap stars is Stream Milli, the rising feminine rapper out of Cellular, Alabama; the live performance is powered by streaming platform Audiomack.

The pair are among the many top-charting acts of 2020: Lil Baby’s “Woah” and “Sum 2 Show” off of “My Flip” are streaming hits and DaBaby’s smash “Rockstar” (that includes Roddy Ricch) paved the way in which for the rapper to turn out to be the highest nominee on the BET Hip Hop Awards. The 2 additionally collaborated on the one “Baby,” from High quality Management’s “Management the Streets, Quantity 2.”

At 19 years outdated, Flo Milli has managed to search out viral success together with her first single “Beef FloMix” going up on TikTok, accumulating over 13 million streams on Spotify. She states, “I’m excited to be performing. Can’t wait to kill it. Shout out to Lil Baby and Da Baby for ensuring I used to be a part of the second.”

The live performance is powered by Audiomack and there’s discuss of taking the efficiency on the street. Says Jason Johnson, the corporate’s vp of selling and model technique, “Audiomack is all about collaborating in or creating moments which are transferring music ahead. We’re proud to accomplice with The Detour ATL throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to offer followers the chance to see the largest artists of 2020 reside in particular person.”

Tickets can be found at https://thedetouratl.com.