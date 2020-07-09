Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton to Appear During Virtual GLAAD Awards – Variety

The annual GLAAD Media Awards shall be held nearly for the primary time on July 30.

The star-studded lineup contains Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, the solid and producers of “Pose,” Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Ryan O’Connell, Brian Michael Smith, Peppermint and Lena Waithe.

Cara Delevingne, who appeared on Variety’s Energy of Delight challenge this 12 months, may also take part within the GLAAD gala. Chloe X Halle will carry out whereas comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere may have internet hosting duties.

The 31st annual occasion will stream on GLAAD’s Fb web page on July 30 adopted by a broadcast on Emblem on Aug. 3.

Earlier this 12 months, GLAAD introduced that the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies that have been initially deliberate for New York on March 19 and Los Angeles on April 16 would now not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This 12 months sees 175 nominees in 30 classes, together with the returning class for excellent Broadway manufacturing. GLAAD additionally introduced particular recognition honors for Netflix’s “Particular” and for pioneering LGBTQ journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal.

Variety is among the many nominees for excellent journal protection. The journal gained the award in 2019.

“Amongst this 12 months’s nominees are a variety of tales and narratives about LGBTQ folks of various races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and different identities that display the ability of inclusion and variety in fostering constructive cultural change,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis mentioned in a press release. “As this 12 months’s Media Awards go digital, we hope to ship a strong message to LGBTQ those who within the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have by no means been extra vital.”