Lil Nas X Lap Dances With the Devil in Fantasy-Filled ‘Montero’ Video

“Dorothy, I don’t suppose we’re on the Previous City Highway anymore,” as the saying goes. Lil Nas X ditches the quaint world of horseback commuting for the freeway to hell in “Montero (Name Me By Your Title),” a music video that explores a queer realm of mythological fantasy, buying and selling in his former Western put on for surreal pictures that land someplace far east of Eden.

Most provocative in the new video, maybe, is a “save a horse, journey a demon” scene in which Nas engages a throned satanic determine in a lap dance, earlier than the satan will get his violent due.

At the similar time he posted the wild video late Thursday night time, the rapper additionally took to social media to put up an open letter to his 14-year-old self, whom he addresses by his actual identify — Montero — in explaining why he’s taking his popping out in farther-out instructions.

“Pricey 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a track with our identify in it,” Nas wrote in the message. “It’s a few man I met final summer season. I do know we promised to by no means come out publicly, I do know we promised to by no means be ‘that’ sort of homosexual particular person, I do know we promised to die with the secret, however it will open doorways for a lot of different queer folks to easily exist. You see that is very scary for me, folks might be indignant, they’ll say I’m pushing an agenda. However the fact is, I’m. The agenda to make folks keep the fuck out of different folks’s lives and cease dictating who they need to be. Sending you’re keen on from the future. — LNX.”

The lyrics themselves inform a way more down-to-earth story than the video, as “the man I met final summer season” doesn’t sound like too clean-living of a associate. “Child you livin’ the life however [N-word] you ain’t dwelling proper / Cocaine and consuming witcha’ mates / You reside in the darkish boy, I can not fake / I’m not fazed, solely right here to sin / If Eve ain’t in your backyard, you realize which you could / Name me whenever you need…” The monitor will get nonetheless extra NSFW, as he describes a visit to Hawaii and admits, “I need that jet lag from fuckin’ and flyin’ / Shoot a baby in your mouth whereas I’m ridin’.”

The video does really start in the biblical backyard of Eden, with a serpentine-humanoid determine that Nas encounters there mirroring the precise horned satan that he encounters in the underworld towards the finish of the video… and seduces with a provocative lap dance. Following that grinding, horn-snapping and head-snapping ensue. If Lil Nas X doesn’t get to reascend to heaven, he no less than acquires flapping wings and glowing eyes that signify some sort of (probably avenging?) angel-hood.

The digital effects-filled video, which Nas co-directed with Tanu Muino, begins with a message: “In life, we conceal the components of ourselves we don’t need the world to see. We lock them away. We inform them, ‘No.’ We banish them. However right here, we don’t.”

The plot is troublesome to explain, however fortunately a synopsis was issued to assist present Cliff Notes for following the rampant symbolism in the video.

“The story opens in a lush Backyard of Eden the place Nas first introduces the theme of duality, which is displayed all through the video,” it begins. “He performs the function of Adam in addition to the snake that tempts him into giving in to the carnal needs he was forbidden to discover, and we see the two merge and grow to be one. Following a nod to Plato’s Symposium displayed on the tree of life, a shackled up Nas finds himself at his execution day in the Colosseum, the place he’s surrounded by and receiving judgment from varied variations of himself. As soon as he has been executed, he ascends to heaven solely to be pulled right down to hell the place he harnesses his sexuality to seduce the satan and strip him of his energy as an evil drive — and dismantling the throne of judgment and punishment that has stored many people from embracing our true selves out of worry.”

Lil Nas X did an interview about the track and video and his upcoming album with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on the eve of the single’s launch. “It’s introduced a brand new confidence out of me,” he informed Lowe. “To have the ability to say, ‘You understand what? I wish to do that.’ And I don’t give a fuck who’s upset about it. I really feel like the second I put this snippet out of this track, I simply began to see a shift in myself progressively. The world’s going to maintain spinning. However I can do what I need in my very own inventive profession always or I’m going to fail, for me no less than. That’s how I really feel.”

The performer had already signaled an intent to go all in with heavy mythological or biblical symbolism, beforehand posting single paintings for the track that portrays himself as each God and man — or a sort of cupid and man — in a takeoff of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling artwork.