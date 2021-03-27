Lil Nas X Talks Provocative ‘Montero’ Video and Song

Some artists are coy about their sexuality, and some simply go for it. Whereas Lil Nas X got here out greater than a 12 months in the past, the sexual themes of his new music “Montero (Name Me by Your Title),” and particularly the imagery of its video, will not be delicate, to say the least.

Nas (actual title: Montero Lamar Hill) launched the music with a message on social media directed to his 14 year-old self: “Pricey 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a music with our title in it,” Nas wrote within the message. “It’s a couple of man I met final summer season. I do know we promised to by no means come out publicly, I do know we promised to by no means be ‘that’ kind of homosexual individual, I do know we promised to die with the key, however this may open doorways for a lot of different queer individuals to easily exist. You see that is very scary for me, individuals will probably be indignant, they’ll say I’m pushing an agenda. However the reality is, I’m. The agenda to make individuals keep the fuck out of different individuals’s lives and cease dictating who they need to be. Sending you like from the long run. — LNX.”

Not surprisingly, Nas says the music was liberating. “It’s introduced a brand new confidence out of me,” he instructed Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “To have the ability to say, ‘You realize what? I need to do that, and I don’t give a fuck who’s upset about it.’ I really feel just like the second I put this snippet out of this music, I simply began to see a shift in myself steadily. The world’s going to maintain spinning. However I can do what I need in my very own creative profession always or I’m going to fail, for me at the very least. That’s how I really feel.”

Nonetheless, whereas the message might have been clear, writing the music itself wasn’t straightforward, he says.

“This music in all probability has essentially the most loopy [creation] for me,” he stated. “I had began engaged on my album by getting deep into it final summer season, and I used to be two songs in. I used to be spending each day, teary eyed, simply unhappy, upset, like, ‘What am I doing? I don’t have this. I don’t know what I’m doing anymore.’ After which as I am going again downstairs to attempt to end this music [I’m trying] to not let [collaborator] Daytrips see me crying. I’m like, ‘Let’s end this music. I received this.’ I get in there and I’m engaged on a music referred to as ‘Kimble,’ it’s not popping out anymore — and then this melody comes out of nowhere. I used to be like, ‘Wait a minute, are you able to all document this?’ I nonetheless have the sound be aware on my telephone. So we recorded that, and every thing simply went uphill from there.”

Least delicate of all is the steamy video, which finds Nas first within the Backyard of Eden, then assembly a snake and descending to hell, the place he seduces, then kills, and then replaces the satan. Whereas it’s (virtually actually) worlds away from his equally high-tech Christmas-themed video for “Vacation,” the 2 have a shared aesthetic that comes simply as a lot from Nas because the clip’s administrators.

“I actually, for many of [my videos], for ‘Panini,’ ‘Vacation’ and ‘Name Me by Your Title,’ I’d actually sit and I’d write out the video precisely how I needed scene by scene. And that’s how this one got here collectively. I used to be like, ‘If I’m releasing this type of music, I have to have this type of video.’”

Extra movies alongside these traces are possible in retailer as Nas preps his album for a summer season launch. However within the meantime, he’s displaying exceptional self-awareness for an artist who doesn’t flip 22 till subsequent month.

“I got here into this business and I’ve at all times been a pleasant individual, I’m at all times going to be a pleasant individual,” he stated. “However individuals painted me a,s I suppose, the proper individual, tremendous kid-friendly… And I imply, yeah, I’m that man typically, however I’m additionally a grown-a– grownup that does grownup issues. I’m a Lil Nas, however I’m additionally Montero.”