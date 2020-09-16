Lil Nas X Wrote Children’s Book ‘C is for Nation’

The newest undertaking for “Outdated City Street” rapper Lil Nas X isn’t a track or an album; it’s a kids’s guide.

The artist Tweeted on Tuesday that “C Is for Nation,” his upcoming image guide, will arrive on Jan. 5 of subsequent 12 months.

“i’m dropping one of the best youngsters guide of all time quickly!,” his tweet reads, possible making a joking reference to Kanye West’s infamous 2009 VMAs, the place he stage-crashed Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech.

Lil Nas goes on to share that the guide is being printed below Random Home Youngsters, a division of Penguin Random Home, and is at the moment out there for preorder on-line.

The plot of the guide follows Lil Nas X and his trusty steed, Panini, who shares a reputation with one of many rapper’s hit songs. Focused for youngsters aged three to 7, it is going to additionally educate kids on the ABC’s via varied country-themed objects akin to cowboy hats and animals sometimes discovered on the farm. Surprises may also be hidden inside the pages for the artist’s followers to search out, in response to the announcement.

“A is for journey. Day by day is a brand-new begin!,” an excerpt on the web site says. “B is for boots—whether or not they’re huge or small, quick or tall. And C is for nation.”

Artwork in “C Is for Nation” is offered by Theodore Taylor III.

Lil Nas X has saved a comparatively low profile because the Grammy awards in January, the place he gained two out of his six nominations. In the course of the present, he additionally carried out “Outdated City Street,” the longest-running No. 1 track so far, alongside collaborators Billy Ray Cyrus, Nas and others.

The artist has additionally teased different initiatives on his Twitter, with his pinned Tweet that includes a at the moment unreleased track and the outline, “CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.”