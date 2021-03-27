Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’: A Groundbreaking Leap for Queer Music Artists

Final night time, I noticed one thing I didn’t fairly imagine I ever would get to see: An brazenly homosexual music celebrity indulging in a sex-and-drugs-and-sin video fantasy. In his immediately viral music video for his newest single, “Montero (Name Me By Your Identify),” Lil Nas X is unabashedly queer and unmistakably attractive (actually and figuratively), ending with a barely clad Nas giving a lap dance to the leather-clad satan, earlier than he snaps Lucifer’s neck.

I don’t suppose it’s doable for me, a 41-year-old homosexual man, to overstate simply how monumental it was to see a 21-year-old homosexual man specific his sexuality on precisely the identical phrases — and on the identical stage of fame, success and media consideration — his straight counterparts have loved for a long time.

From the stripper pole, quick shorts and pelvic undulations to the deliberatively provocative non secular imagery, Nas evoked everybody from Madonna and Janet Jackson to Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, and in doing so proclaimed that he has each proper to be simply as brazen about his needs and titillating about his physique. Different out music stars — Frank Ocean, Scissor Sisters, Adam Lambert, Olly Alexander, Orville Peck — have waded into the identical territory, most just lately Troye Sivan along with his (self-proclaimed) bop about bottoming, “Bloom.” However no music star who’s achieved Nas’ chart-topping, record-setting stage of success and likewise come out has tried something on the dimensions of what Nas is doing with “Montero.”

As an alternative, traditionally, homosexual males who’d reached an analogous profession pinnacle at roughly the identical age have both needed to keep within the closet and sing about ladies — see: New Youngsters on the Block’s Jonathan Knight, NSYNC’s Lance Bass, Ricky Martin — or come out after establishing themselves and maintain their sexuality in vaguely PG territory (if that). See: Elton John, George Michael, Michael Stipe, Mika and, once more, Ricky Martin.

I don’t blame any of those males for making these selections, if certainly it’s even doable to name them selections given the pervasive homophobia of the music enterprise on the time and the world at massive. All of those males have made music that I’ve cherished, and I’ve celebrated after they have been lastly in a position to come out, whereas additionally clocking the marked downturn a lot of their music careers took after they did so. When One Course’s self-conscious flirtation with one another solely magnified their fame — and their intercourse enchantment to tween and teenage ladies — I marveled at how these lads managed to flip the boy band script on homosexual panic whereas additionally questioning whether or not an A-list queer music star would ever have the ability to simply truly flirt with out citation marks connected to it.

Minimize to Lil Nas X, grinding on Devil’s lap in thigh-high stiletto boots, a picture that made me really feel young and old once more . When debuting the video on Thursday night time, Nas additionally posted a letter to his 14-year-old self, with phrases that resonated deeply for me, and I believe many different LGBTQ individuals.

“I do know we promised to by no means come out publicly,” Nas wrote. “I do know we promised to by no means be ‘that’ sort of homosexual particular person, I do know we promised to die with the key, however it will open doorways for many different queer individuals to easily exist. You see that is very scary for me, individuals will likely be indignant, they are going to say I’m pushing an agenda. However the reality is, I’m. The agenda to make individuals keep the fuck out of different individuals’s lives and cease dictating who they need to be.”

After a long time of transposing our needs onto the fantasies projected by straight (or sometimes bisexual) ladies, right here’s Lil Nas X, offering homosexual males a intercourse idol all their very own. The video is already nearing 5 million views in roughly 24 hours; any clutched pearls have been far, far outmatched by fists pumped and streams run on repeat. I can’t wait to see what he’s as much as subsequent, and it appears I’m removed from alone. That’s fabulous information for Nas and for some other queer artists who want to comply with in his footsteps. It’s additionally, maybe, bittersweet for the queer artists who’ve come earlier than Nas, who might have hit these identical heights would they have been ever afforded the prospect.