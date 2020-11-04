Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally, Gets Called ‘Little Pimp’

President Trump had a shock visitor at his closing marketing campaign rally on Monday evening — 20-year-old rapper and up to date MAGA supporter Lil Pump. Nevertheless, Trump mistakenly referred to as the “Gucci Gang” rapper “Little Pimp” when introducing him to the gang.

Trump completed his 2020 re-election marketing campaign with a late-night rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., that went into the early hours of Election Day. In the course of the occasion, he invited Lil Pump to the stage and let him briefly converse to the gang of supporters.

“Talking of sound, music and different issues, one of many massive superstars of the world, Little Pimp,” Trump flubbed earlier than correcting himself. “There he’s. How’s it going? You wish to come up and say one thing? Come on, Little Pump, come on up right here.”

On Sunday, the younger rapper voiced his assist for Trump after bashing Joe Biden’s tax plan on rich folks.

“Does everybody know who he’s? Have you learnt how massive he’s?” Trump requested his viewers, receiving cheers that probably dwarfed compared to the live performance crowds Lil Pump is used to listening to.

“Good day all people, how y’all feeling?” Lil Pump stated on stage whereas sporting a MAGA hat. “I’ve come right here to say, Mr. President, I recognize every part you’ve achieved for our nation. You introduced the troops residence and also you’re doing the proper factor. MAGA 20/20/20. Don’t neglect that! And don’t vote for Sleepy Joe at all!”

Lil Pump had a viral hit along with his 2017 track “Gucci Gang,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Scorching 100 and went platinum, however he has not seen the identical success along with his later music and 2019 album “Harverd Dropout.”

He’s additionally the most recent rapper to indicate assist for Trump, becoming a member of Lil Wayne and 50 Cent whereas stirring up backlash amongst his followers.

In a rally held at the identical time for Biden, singer John Legend referred to as out these artists with a reference to Jordan Peele’s 2017 movie “Get Out.”

“A few of your former favourite rappers have been taken in by these lies,” Legend continued. “I believe they even based a brand new supergroup, it’s referred to as the Sunken Place”