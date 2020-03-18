Lil Uzi Vert Has a Blockbuster No. 1 Album Debut — and 14 of the Top 20 Songs

Lil Uzi Vert dominates each the album and singles charts this week, with a blockbuster No. 1 debut for his “Everlasting Atake” assortment — and particular person cuts from that album accounting for 14 of the prime 20 music slots.

Topping the Rolling Stone album chart was little problem for the hip-hop artist, who was releasing his first album since 2017. Its whole in album items was 287,100 — representing simply 7,800 precise album gross sales however an astonishing 351.Three million streams, plus 18,700 music gross sales. For comparability, Justin Bieber’s latest “Modifications” clocked in behind that with a 232,000-unit first week.

Taking on the prime slot on the songs chart was one other matter, since Roddy Ricch’s “The Field” had owned the No. 1 place on that chart for 10 weeks. However he needed to cede it to at least one of Lil Uzi Vert’s new songs, “Child Pluto,” which entered with 268,800 music items, pushing “The Field” to No. 2.

Songs from the Lil Uzi Vert album took over the singles chart nearly in the order they appeared, Rolling Stone identified. Following the chart-topping “Child Pluto” have been “Lo Mein” (No. 3), “Foolish Watch” (No. 4), “P2” (No. 5), “That Manner” (No. 6), “Homecoming” (No. 7), “Costs” (No. 9), and so on. Seven of his songs have been in the prime 10, 14 have been in the prime 20, and all of them factored into the chart’s prime 40.

One different artist did handle to land a new music in the prime 10 — Jhené Aiko’s “B.S.,” a duet with H.E.R., at No. 10. Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” got here in at No. 20.

Talking of Jhené Aiko, she had a robust debut on the album chart at No. 2 with numbers which may have been large information if Lil Uzi Vert’s blowout smash hadn’t overshadowed her. Her “Chilombo” album entered in second place with 149,300 album items, primarily based on 131.Three million music streams, a formidable 38,300 album gross sales and 18,700 music gross sales. Her album consists of visitor appearances by John Legend, Future, Huge Sean and Ty Dolla $ign in addition to H.E.R.

There are two extra album debuts in the prime 10, for a whole of 4. NCT 127’s awkwardly titled “The 2nd Album ‘NCT 127 Neo Zone’” entered at No. 5 with 61,500 album items. Megan Thee Stallion’s legally contested “Suga” got here in at No. 9 with 39,200 album items.

The album chart’s prime 10 was rounded out by holdovers Unhealthy Bunny at No. 3, Lil Child at No. 4, Ricch at No. 6, Submit Malone at No. 7, Bieber at No. 8 and BTS at No. 10.