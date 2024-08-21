Lil Wayne Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. (born September 27, 1982), known professionally as Lil Wayne, is an American rapper. One of his generation’s most influential hip-hop artists, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Born and raised in New Orleans, he was discovered by fellow New Orleans-based rapper Birdman in 1993. At eleven, he signed to the latter’s record label, Cash Money Records. In the following years, he emerged as the flagship artist of Cash Money Records before ending his association with the imprint in June 2018.

Attribute Details Full Name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Stage Name Lil Wayne Date of Birth September 27, 1982 Age 41 years (as of 2024) Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight Approximately 140 pounds

Early Life and Education

Carter was enrolled in the gifted program at Lafayette Elementary School. He later attended Eleanor McMain Secondary School for two years, where he was an honor student and a drama club member, playing the Tin Man in the school’s production of The Wiz. After enrolling in Marion Abramson Senior High School, Carter dropped out at 14 to focus on his musical career.

Carter wrote his first rap song at age eight. In the summer of 1991, he met rapper and Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan “Baby” Williams (known currently as Birdman), who mentored him and encouraged his love of hip-hop; Birdman included Carter on several Cash Money tracks, and Carter would often record freestyle raps on Williams’ answering machine.

In 1994, at age 12, Carter suffered a near-fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. At the time, he said the injury was accidental, but decades later, Carter claimed that it was an attempted suicide after his mother told him that he would have to end his rap-related associations.

Attribute Details First Major Label Signing Cash Money Records (1993) Group with Hot Boys 1997 Breakthrough Solo Album Tha Block Is Hot (1999) Key Albums Tha Carter (2004), Tha Carter II (2005), Tha Carter III (2008), Tha Carter IV (2011), Tha Carter V (2018) Major Hit Singles “Lollipop,” “A Milli,” “Got Money,” “Mrs. Officer” Record Label Founded Young Money Entertainment (2005) Notable Artists Signed Drake, Nicki Minaj

Age and Physique

Lil Wayne was born on September 27, 1982, and is currently 41 years old. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Wayne is known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He has not eaten fast food in many years and has relied on a personal chef since the age of 19.

Personal Life and Relationships

Carter has four children. His first child, daughter Reginae, was born in 1998, when he was 16, to his high school sweetheart Toya Johnson. They later married on Valentine’s Day 2004 and divorced in January 2006.

Carter’s other children include son Dwayne III, born in 2008 to radio broadcaster Sarah Vivan; son Cameron, born in 2009 to actress Lauren London; and son Neal, born in 2009 to singer Nivea. Carter has also been in high-profile relationships with singers Christina Milian and Denise Bidot.

Professional Career

In 1997, Carter joined the Hot Boys along with rappers Juvenile, B.G., and Turk. At age 14, Carter was the youngest member at the time. The group gained mainstream success following the release of their second album, Guerrilla Warfare (1999), and their hit single, “Bling Bling.”

Carter’s debut solo album, Tha Block Is Hot (1999), quickly achieved commercial success and served as his breakthrough as a solo act. It was followed by Lights Out (2000) and 500 Degreez (2003). He reached wider popularity and critical acclaim with his fourth and fifth albums, Tha Carter (2004) and Tha Carter II (2005), as well as several mixtapes and collaborations throughout 2006 and 2007.

Carter propelled hip hop to the forefront with his sixth album, Tha Carter III (2008), which had first-week sales of over one million units in the U.S. and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

It was supported by his first Billboard Hot 100-number single, “Lollipop” (featuring Static Major), the top-ten singles “A Milli” and “Got Money” (featuring T-Pain), and the top-20 single “Mrs. Officer” (featuring Bobby V and Kidd Kidd).

Over the following years, Carter continued to release successful albums such as Tha Carter IV (2011) and Tha Carter V (2018). He also founded his record label, Young Money Entertainment, which signed artists like Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Net Worth

Lil Wayne’s net worth is estimated at around $170 million as of 2024. His wealth has been accumulated through his highly successful music career, which has included the sale of over 120 million records worldwide, various business ventures, and endorsement deals.

In 2020, Wayne sold the masters to his Young Money Entertainment label to Universal Music Group for a reported $100 million, further boosting his net worth. He has also earned significant income from endorsement deals with brands like Mountain Dew, Beats by Dre, and Trukfit Clothing.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $170 million Major Sale Young Money Masters to Universal Music Group for $100 million (2020) Endorsement Deals Mountain Dew, Beats by Dre, Trukfit Clothing Real Estate Investments Waterfront mansion in Miami ($11.6 million purchase, $10 million sale), Island home in Miami ($16.75 million) Cannabis Brand GKUA Ultra Premium (2019)

Despite his substantial wealth, Wayne has faced some financial challenges, including tax issues and lawsuits. However, he has managed to overcome these obstacles and maintain his status as one of the wealthiest rappers in the industry.

Company and Investment Details

In addition to his music career, Lil Wayne has ventured into various business ventures. In 2005, he founded the record label Young Money Entertainment, which has signed successful artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga. The sale of the Young Money Masters to Universal Music Group for $100 million in 2020 significantly boosted Wayne’s net worth.

Wayne has also invested in real estate, including purchasing a luxurious waterfront mansion in Miami in 2011 for $11.6 million. He later sold this property in 2017 for $10 million. In 2018, he purchased another island home in Miami for $16.75 million.

In the cannabis industry, Wayne launched his own brand, GKUA Ultra Premium, in 2019. He has also been involved in various sports and media ventures, including writing for ESPN, appearing on sports talk shows, and creating theme songs for the Fox Sports 1 show “Undisputed.”

Controversies and Legal Issues

Lil Wayne has faced numerous legal issues and controversies throughout his career. In 2007, he was arrested in New York City for possession of marijuana and a handgun. He was also arrested on various other occasions for drug and weapon possession charges, leading to an eight-month incarceration at Rikers Island in 2010.

Wayne has also been involved in high-profile feuds with other rappers, including Juvenile, Young Buck, Pusha T, and Jay-Z. These feuds have often resulted in diss tracks and legal battles.

In addition, Wayne has been the subject of several lawsuits related to unpaid royalties and copyright infringement claims. In some cases, he has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages.

Despite these legal and personal challenges, Lil Wayne has managed to maintain his status as one of the most successful and influential rappers of his generation. His net worth continues to grow through his music, business ventures, and investments.