Lil Yachty Arrested for Driving More Than 150 MPH in Atlanta

Lil Yachty was arrested and charged with driving greater than 150 mph down an Atlanta interstate, based on the town’s WSB-TV.

Yachty (actual title: Miles McCollum), was pulled over on Sept. 21 on the Downtown Connector close to College Avenue in Atlanta. He was driving a white Ferrari on the time; in June, he crashed a special Ferrari, a purple one, on the identical highway in June, an incident in which he suffered solely minor accidents. Based on witnesses, he was driving at pace on moist roads at the moment,

Within the newer incident, Yachty, 23, was taken to the Atlanta Metropolis Jail and his Ferrari was given to a good friend. He was charged with reckless driving and rushing in extra of most limits.

Reps for the rapper and the Atlanta police didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s requests for remark, though Yachty was presumably launched on bond: He posted a photograph on Instagram Monday saying, “I’m not in jail.”

Final month, Yachty carried out at a socially distanced drive-in live performance at Chicago’s Lakeshore Drive-In. Again in Might, he was certainly one of hundreds who took to the streets to protest police violence and George Floyd’s loss of life. Yachty posted video of himself saying to fellow protesters, “I really feel like we gotta stand for one thing or we’ll fall for something, you realize what I’m saying?” — however in his caption famous that “I’m no totally different from the subsequent man. Each voice issues and should be heard.”

Signed to High quality Management/Capitol Data/Motown Data, the 22-year-old born Miles McCollum exploded onto the Atlanta rap scene 4 years in the past together with his standout single “One Evening” and debut mixtape, 2016’s “Lil Boat.” He launched the ultimate chapter in his multi-part Lil Boat trilogy in Might. “Vibes,” he advised Number of the 19-track assortment. “Critically, it’s uptempo. I received some slappers on there and it’s enjoyable.”