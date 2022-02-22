Lille will seek to surprise Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16: time, TV and formations

After winning the Club World Cup this month, the Chelsea of Thomas Tuchel receives this Tuesday in London the Little Frenchman, who wants to continue his European dream, in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16

Tuchel needs the goals of the Moroccan attacker Hakim Ziyech and, above all, of Romelu Lukaku to defend in the final stretch of the Champions the title won last season in the top continental competition.

The Belgian striker has only scored five goals this season in the Premier, a drought that has contributed to knock Chelsea out of the fight for the leaguewhere he is third, seven points behind Liverpool and 13 behind Manchester City.

The departure of the German coach’s team during December and January in the domestic competition has been forgotten, with five draws and two lossesbut he has stood out for his effectiveness in different qualifiers, which confirms him as one of the favorites in the Champions League.

This Tuesday, however, Tuchel will not be able to count on the English midfielder due to injury Jason Mountthe team’s top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals, a significant loss to which the young striker also adds Calum Hudson-Odoi.

Lille want to continue their European dream, unlikely a few months ago, but a prolonged product of being a team that he is not showing the regularity that is expected of the champion from France.

Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men sign up for the leap in level that the team shows in Europe, which the coach attributes to how historic it is to play a competition of this stature for a team the size of Lille, with a budget well below the big ones.

The team, eleventh of his leaguewho has just drawn against Metz and which shows the necessary lack of regularity, will be presented with the intention of surprising the defending European champion.

The coach already assured in the previous quand the motivation of facing Chelsea will raise the level of his team, who arrives with the doubt of his star, the Portuguese Renato Sanches. The rest of the men are at the disposal of the coach, who could bet on placing the experienced Ben Arfa at the head of the attack for a duel of so many carats.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

Chelsea: Mendy; Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Lille: Garden; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Sanches or Gudmundsson, André, Xeka, Bamba; David, Yilmaz or Ben Arfa.

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU-CHI / 16:00 PAR-VEN-BOL / 15:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: Fox Sports

STADIUM: Stamford Bridge

