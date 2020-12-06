Lilly Ghalichi Buys Kathy Griffin’s $14 Million Bel Air House

Controversial comic Kathy Griffin has discovered herself the punchline of many a joke lately, nevertheless it seems the “My Life on the D-Record” alum has had the final snicker, and this one’s taken her all the best way to the financial institution. Griffin has offered her large Bel Air mansion for a decidedly A-list $14 million, down from her preliminary $16 million ask however nonetheless a hefty $3.5 million over what she paid for the place simply 4 years in the past.

In an uncommon coincidence, the client is a fellow Bravo actuality starlet — Lilly Ghalichi, the unapologetically lavish-living former “Shahs of Sundown” forged member and self-described “Persian Barbie” who isn’t any stranger to luxurious actual property. With the Griffin palace added to her portfolio, the Rolls Royce-driving Houston native now lays declare to a virtually 13,400-square-foot mansion with 8 bedrooms and 11 full baths, all of it set on a hilltop .62-acre lot.

Situated within the guard-gated Bel Air Crest group, the home is moreover set behind its personal imposing driveway gates, which protect a motorcourt and underground storage. Inside, the towering Italianate mansion boasts slick, closely renovated modern interiors that embody shiny marble flooring, blacked-out wooden trim, and dozens — if not a whole lot — of recessed LED lights.

The primary stage boasts a broad middle hallway that spans the complete size of the home; to the suitable and left are public areas — a fireplace-equipped front room, formal eating room, and a really grand, virtually clubby household room with a moist bar and banks of glass doorways that foldaway to blur indoor and outside dwelling. Instantly adjoining the den is a chef’s kitchen with twin islands, a breakfast bar, and a designer trove of stainless home equipment.

Scattered throughout the mansion’s three ranges of elevator-serviced dwelling area are seven visitor bedrooms, all of them with ensuite bogs, plus a completely hedonistic main bedroom with a grigio marble hearth, an outside patio with panoramic views of the encompassing hills and canyons, twin marble bogs, and twin walk-in closets, certainly one of them displaying Griffin’s 80+ pairs of footwear, all of them neatly organized in color-coordinated rows.

Different indoor facilities embody a movie show, wine cellar, non-public workplace, and a subterranean lounge with one other moist bar. Outdoors, in the meantime, the low-maintenance and principally drought-tolerant landscaping is proscribed to some rows of boxwoods, native grasses, and tall rows of hedges, plus a flat patch of grassy garden out again. Additionally within the yard are lined loggias for al fresco eating, a big indifferent cabana for entertaining, a firepit, and an infinity-edged swimming pool with large views over the neighboring hills.

It’s maybe not such a shock that Griffin has elected to maneuver on from Bel Air Crest; the 60-year-old Illinois native famously clashed along with her subsequent door neighbor, KB Residence CEO Jeffrey Mezger — at one level, the pair took out restraining orders on one another. The opposite home subsequent door was as soon as owned by Kim Kardashian West and is now held by actual property buyers Shahram & Niloo Shoushani, who paid $14 million for it two years in the past.

In addition to her short-lived “Shahs of Sundown” stint, Ghalichi, 37, is a training lawyer and profitable magnificence business entrepreneur, the founder and proprietor of celeb-favored Lilly Lashes. Based in 2013 and ubiquitous on Instagram, the Redondo Seaside-based firm reportedly generates greater than $15 million in annual income.

And it’s been a busy yr on the true property entrance for Ghalichi. In addition to her new $14 million Bel Air property, she additionally owns a Mediterranean-style Malibu mansion for which she paid $5.1 million again in April. That very same month, she and on-again/off-again husband Dara Mir collectively dropped $19.5 million for the late Lee Iacocca’s compound elsewhere in Bel Air. (Property data reveal Ghalichi deeded all rights to the Iacocca property over to Mir final month, doubtless in preparation for a marital asset division.)

Matt and Josh Altman of The Altman Brothers workforce at Douglas Elliman held the itemizing; David Kramer at Hilton & Hyland repped Ghalichi.