Lilly Téllez called AMLO “crazy” after a new accusation in the morning

Senator Lilly Téllez called AMLO “crazy” (Photos: Twitter/Cuartoscuro)

During the morning conference of the president of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO)) this Wednesday, August 17, in the middle of the section “Who’s Who in Lies” the person in charge of said space, Elizabeth Garcia Vilchis denounced a “mega campaign” of opponents to impact the perception of violence in Mexico.

In the context of the wave of violence that has affected the country in recent weeks, the reader of the section mentioned various journalists and politicians whom he accused of “magnifying” the violent acts raised in various parts of the country, mainly in cities of Baja California, Jalisco and Guanajuato; Among those named was Senator Lilly Téllez.

For this reason, Maria del Carmen Lilly Tellez Garcia wrote through his Twitter account that the head of the federal executive “is like the madman who goes in the opposite direction.”

AMLO is already like the crazy person who goes in the opposite direction on the peripheral and says that all the others are the ones who are going wrong 😵‍💫 Loret, Lilly Téllez, Riva Palacio, Anabel Hernández, Anaya, accused of mega campaign of ungovernability | THE IMPARTIAL https://t.co/pADxqiudg6 — Lilly Tellez (@LillyTellez) August 17, 2022

“AMLO is already like the madman who goes in the opposite direction on the peripheral and says that all the others are the ones who are going wrong.”

And it is that the official in charge of the section in the “morning”, who holds the position of director of Networks of the General Coordination of Social Communication and Spokesperson of the Presidency, mentioned a large number of names to whom attributed to having orchestrated a campaign “with the purpose of generating a perception of insecurity, instability, ungovernability, uncertainty, fear and misrule”, he accused.

“I’m going to take a breath because I’m going to mention a lot of names,” he said before starting with the list that included journalists Carlos Loret de MolaAnabel Hernandez, Adrian Trejo, Raymond River PalaceCarmen Moran, Alejo Sanchez Cano, Ricardo Marquez, Sergio Sarmiento, Mario Maldonado, Ricardo Aleman and Ciro Gomez Leyva.

As for the politicians mentioned, he included Vicente Fox QuezadaRicardo Anaya, Marko Cortés, Santiago Creel, Jorge Álvarez-Máynez, Luis Cházaro, Julen Rementería, Emilio Álvarez Icaza, Jesús Ortega, Lilly Tellez “and the list goes on; if we continue we would be here all day, ”she asserted.

García Vilchis accused a “mega campaign” to exaggerate the acts of violence (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

In addition, it exhibited the name of some media outlets that, according to what it indicated, presented columns with “yellow” headlines as part of the delegitimization campaign; even some of them international as The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, he specifically denounced Richard German Already Anabel Hernandez why They affirmed that the acts of violence were orchestrated by the government itself “to later impose order and militarize the country,” according to these from sources close to the National Palace, which he described as “something really incredible.” Meanwhile, he assured that Anabel Hernández’s informant is a former DEA agent.

“In the media and on networks, a campaign was unleashed spreading lies and sensational information to generate an environment of insecurity.”

However, he pointed out that the intention was not to minimize the violent events that took place, since there were human losses, but that the conservatives intend to promote a scenario of fear and terror in the nation.

During AMLO’s morning conference, several opposition figures were accused of having started a smear campaign (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“All this is part of a campaign to influence the perception of the people, but most people no longer allow themselves to be manipulated; This country has already changed, except for the conservative opposition, which has no remedy,” García Vilchis concluded.

For her part, the official started the section defending the new member of the presidential cabinet, Leticia Ramírez Amaya, who will replace delphine gomez at the head of the Ministry of Public Education.

