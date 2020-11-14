‘Lilo & Sew’ Remake Taps Jon M. Chu as Director

The “Lilo & Sew” ohana is increasing, with Jon M. Chu in talks to direct Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation.

Disney has but to announce if the film will launch in theaters or on Disney Plus, the studio’s subscription streaming service. “Lilo & Sew” has not set a screenwriter or any solid members.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the corporate that not too long ago backed Disney’s “Aladdin” remake, are producing the movie, with Rideback exec Ryan Halprin serving as an govt producer.

The unique film, written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, was launched in 2002. The animated household movie follows a 6-year-old Hawaiian woman Lilo and her teenage sister Nani, who undertake a blue extraterrestrial creature nicknamed Sew. The film popularized the track “Hawaiian Curler Coaster Journey” and familiarized audiences to the idea of ohana, which implies household — and household means no one will get left behind or forgotten.

“Lilo & Sew” has impressed a number of spinoffs, together with the direct-to-video sequels “Sew: The Film,” “Lilo & Sew 2: Sew Has a Glitch” and “Leroy and Sew.” A TV present referred to as “Lilo & Sew: The Collection” ran on Disney Channel and ABC Youngsters from 2003 to 2006.

Quite a few Disney animated favorites have gotten the live-action remedy lately, such as “The Lion King,” “Magnificence and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Mulan” and “Dumbo.” A remake of “The Little Mermaid” can be within the works, with singer Halle Bailey taking part in Ariel and Melissa McCarthy portraying the evil Ursula.

Chu is finest recognized for steering 2018’s field workplace smash “Loopy Wealthy Asians,” the primary Hollywood film in 25 years to function a predominately Asian and Asian American solid. He additionally directed “Within the Heights,” the big-screen model of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical that’s anticipated to debut in 2021. Earlier than embarking on the Hawaiian-set “Lilo & Sew,” Chu is working with Disney on the “Willow” TV sequence for Disney Plus.