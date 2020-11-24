Lily James Robbery Drama ‘Peggy Jo’ Scores Multiple Sales

MONDAY, Nov. 23 HanWay Movies Closes Sales on ‘Peggy Jo’ HanWay Movies has closed a number of worldwide gross sales for Phillip Noyce’s “Peggy Jo,” with Lily James connected to star as Peggy Jo Tallas, who robbed Texas banks within the early Nineties whereas posing as a person. A take care of Common Photos Content material Group contains Benelux, German talking Europe, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, and the UK. HanWay Movies has additionally closed offers with DeAPlaneta (Spain), Tohokushinsha (Japan), Noori Photos (South Korea), Shaw (Singapore), Odeon (Greece) and Entrance Row (Center East). “Peggy Jo” is being tailored for the display screen by “Appaloosa” author Robert Knott and will likely be shot in the USA. “Peggy Jo” is produced by Simon Brooks via his Canyon Creek Movies. UTA Unbiased Movie Group is dealing with the U.S. sale. James’ current credit embrace “Rebecca,” “Yesterday,” “Child Driver” and “Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more.”

‘The Winery’ Scheduled for 2021 Shoot

“Love Assured” director Mark Steven Johnson is boarding the coming-of-age drama “The Winery” for The H Collective, which is eyeing a mid-2021 begin of principal pictures in Italy.

“The Winery” will re-team the H Collective with Academy Award successful producer Mark Johnson, whose credit embrace “Rain Essential,” “Breaking Unhealthy,” and “Halt and Catch Fireplace,” following their collaboration on the thriller “The Components You Lose,” starring Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

“The Winery,” written by Tory Kamen, follows an American teenager whose life is uprooted when she unexpectedly strikes to Italy to stay with a grandfather she by no means knew existed with foodie parts of movies like “The Huge Night time” and the great thing about “Beneath the Tuscan Solar.”

Movie Commissioners Choose Kevin Jennings for President