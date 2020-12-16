Lily James, Sebastian Stan to Play Pam Anderson, Tommy Lee in Hulu Series

Sebastian Stan and Lily James are in talks to star in a Hulu restricted collection about Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

The undertaking will delve into the tumultuous relationship between the rock star and the mannequin/actress, together with the notorious incident in which their honeymoon intercourse tape was stolen and leaked to the general public.

Rob Siegel will function author on the eight-episode collection, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing through Level Gray. Dylan Sellers of Limelight may even govt produce with Annapurna producing. Craig Gillespie will direct. Neither Anderson nor Lee is concerned with the collection at the moment.

James is not any stranger to TV, having starred in exhibits similar to “Downton Abbey” and the miniseries adaptation of “Conflict & Peace” in 2016. She is primarily recognized for her movie work. Her starring characteristic roles embody hits like “Cinderella,” “Child Driver,” “Darkest Hour,” and “Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more.”

She is repped by UTA and Tavistock Wooden Administration.

Stan is ready to seem in the upcoming Disney Plus collection “The Falcon and The Winter Solider,” reprising his position from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His different TV credit embody “Kings” and “As soon as Upon a Time.” He has appeared in a number of movies throughout the MCU at this level, most prominently in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil Conflict,” and “Avengers: Infinity Conflict.” The position may even reunite Stan with Gillespie, who directed him in the critically-acclaimed Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya.” His different latest movie roles embody “The Satan All of the Time” and “Destroyer.”

Stan is repped by CAA and Brookside Artist Administration.