Lily James to star in Jemima Khan romcom What’s Love Got To Do With It

Working Title productions has introduced Lily James, Emma Thompson and Shazad Latif will co-star in a rom-com movie What’s Love Got to Do With It? which has been written by Jemima Khan, the previous spouse of Imran Khan.

The plot for What’s Love Got to Do With It? has not been publicised however, in accordance to Deadline, the movie will shift between London and South Asia and includes a cross-cultural romantic comedy about love and marriage.

Latif (Star Trek: Discovery, The Second Greatest Unique Marigold Resort) and Khan aren’t any strangers to both places: he has household connections with the area and she or he was as soon as married to the Pakistani Prime Minister, who can be a cricketing icon.

What’s Love Got to Do With It? will reportedly be directed by Indian film-maker Shekhar Kapur, who helmed the Cate Blanchett historic dramas Elizabeth (1998), and might be making his first characteristic since Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007).

The legendary Working Title manufacturing duo of Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan will co-produce with Khan, alongside Nicky Kentish Barnes (About A Boy).

James, contemporary from her success with Netflix interval thriller Rebecca, is teaming up with Working Title for the fourth time. She additionally starred in their films Yesterday (2019), Child Driver (2017) and Darkest Hour (2017), whereas Oscar winner Thompson has additionally starred in a number of Working Title movies, together with Nanny McPhee and Bridget Jones’s Child.

Khan has a rising physique of tv writing and producing credit. The previous IT woman has additionally written and produced an upcoming episode of American Crime Story, concerning the impeachment of President Invoice Clinton and starring Ratched’s Sarah Paulson, in addition to the HBO and Sky documentary-series The Case Towards Adnan Syed and 2018 drama The Clinton Affair.

In accordance to her web site, Khan can be additionally creating a TV drama collection concerning the Rothschilds banking dynasty in collaboration with author and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, in addition to a drama collection for ITV, a comedy collection, two true crime documentary collection, and a characteristic movie.

What’s Love Got to Do With It? will begin manufacturing in December.

