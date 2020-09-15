Lily Rabe to Produce Drama ‘Massive D’ in Development at HBO

HBO is growing a drama collection that boasts Lily Rabe amongst its govt producers.

The venture is at the moment titled “The Massive D.” Set throughout a sizzling and hotly contested summer time in Dallas 1980, the present follows a triangle of ladies as their lives collide to unearth a secret previous involving the town’s would-be First Woman, Pat Pangburn, and her mysterious bout of amnesia.

Samantha Buck and Marie Schlingmann will function writers and co-executive producers on the venture. Rabe and Bettina Barrow will govt produce through Kill Claudio Productions.

Rabe is about to seem in the upcoming HBO restricted collection “The Undoing” reverse Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. She can also be recognized for her roles on the FX anthology “American Horror Story,” having appeared in eight seasons of the present to date. She is at the moment engaged on “The Underground Railroad” at Amazon, which hails from Barry Jenkins. Rabe can also be an achieved stage actress, having been nominated for each a Tony and Drama Desk Award in 2011 for her function in “The Service provider of Venice.” She was additionally nominated for a Drama Desk Award in 2005 for “Metal Magnolias.”

She is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Gang Tyre.

Buck and Schlingmann’s previous credit embody “Sister Aimee,” which was produced by Kill Claudio, and the 2013 Peabody Award-winning documentary “Finest Stored Secret.” They’re 2020 Sundance FilmTwo fellows and had been named LGBTQ filmmakers to watch by Indiewire.

They’re repped by ICM and Lichter Grossman.

Different just lately introduced initiatives in improvement at HBO embody a collection adaptation of “Sphere” from “Westworld” producer Denise Thé. Prior to that, the premium cabler introduced that it was in early improvement on a drama concerning the race for the COVID-19 vaccine with Adam McKay set to govt produce beneath his first-look take care of HBO.