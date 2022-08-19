Lima breaks record registering the coldest temperature of the year and of the 21st century

Senahmi announces that intense cold will continue until October due to the ‘Coastal Girl’.

In June, prior to the start of winter, the temperature in Lima decreased to figures that had not been recorded in the last 50 years. From that moment the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology of Peru (Senamhi) warned that temperatures will continue to drop, especially in the most intense cold months (July and August) due to the presence of ‘The Coastal Girl and its influence on the cold temperature of the sea.

“Lima and Callao wake up with overcast skies, drizzle and high humidity. Stations presented minimum temperatures of 12.3 °C (Lima east) 12.9 °C (Lima center) and 13.9 °C (Lima west and Callao)”, reported today the Senamhi through his official Twitter account

Precisely, the ‘Man of time’, Abraham Levyindicated that Lima has already recorded the coldest temperature of the year and of the 21st century last June. “A little more than a month after the arrival of #Spring2022, #Lima seems to have already registered its coldest temperature of the year and of the 21st century in #LaMolina with 8.4ºC. Singularly, the record was observed in #Autumn”.

Temperature in Lima has already registered its lowest level of the year and of the 21st century

According to the specialist this morning 95% humidity and minimum temperatures of 12.3oC (La Molina), 13.1oC (JesusMaría), 13.9oC (Callao). While this morning Senamhi indicated that “Lima and Callao present a high sensation of cold due to humidity. Districts of the capital report drizzle and stations in Jesús María and La Molina register temperatures of 14.1 °C and 13.5 °C respectively”.

Also, two days ago, the Callao and West Lima districts they presented an unusual cold. “A station located at the airport reported 16.1 °C, an extremely cold day”, but according to the figures shown by the institution, the figures decrease even more every day.

In addition, the Senamhi reported that in the last seven days the stations of Jesús María and other districts “register values ​​below normal.”

Senamhi monitoring in August 2022 due to low temperatures in Lima

Yesterday, the feeling of frost in the capital caused many to turn to social networks to wonder why it was so cold and it was Abraham Levywho stated that the afternoon temperature (16.1ºC in Lima-Callao) “It is one of the coldest since 2007″ and maintained that “the average maximum temperature in August is less than 17ºC. Never, since there are data from 1961, has an August averaged less than 17ºC ”.

“Coldest afternoon of 2022 in Lima and Callao with a maximum of 16.1ºC. It coincides with the tidal wave on the coast and the entry of cold and humid air from the ocean. #LaNiñaCostera”, added Levy.

Lima and Callao recorded the coldest afternoons of the year

Senamhi’s meteorological engineer, Sutizal Sanchez explained that the humidity increases at night and early in the morning and can reach 95% and 96% in the districts near the coast such as San Miguel and Barranco, and 93% and 94% in the districts of East Lima such as Ate and Santa Anita.

Likewise, the ENFEN Multisector Commission reported that the status of “Coastal La Niña Alert” because the surface temperature of the sea in the north and center of the Peruvian sea will maintain values ​​below the range until October 2022.

“For the In the months of August, September and October, air temperatures along the coast are expected to remain below normal values. As for the rains, there would be an excess in the northeastern sector of the country and deficiencies in the southwestern highlands,” the study states.

