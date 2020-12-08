‘Limbo’ Wins Best Film Prize at Macao Festival

Ben Sharrock’s “Limbo” was named the very best movie at the closing occasion Tuesday of the Worldwide Film Festival & Awards Macao. Japanese auteur Koreeda Hirokazu was bestowed with the pageant’s Spirit of Cinema honorary award.

The movie follows a Syrian refugee in a distant Scottish island as he awaits his asylum software to be processed and his arm to heal permitting him to play his musical instrument. It was beforehand chosen for the Cannes pageant.

The IFFAM jury, headed by mainland Chinese language director Ning Hao, made a unanimous determination earlier than awarding the $60,000 prize to Sharrock, who additionally received the very best screenplay award. “It was a thought-provoking piece of labor, due to its in-depth exploration of society and in addition the connection between tradition and humanity. Mixed with the director’s distinctive movie language and a contemporary creative model, it magically blends collectively and provides the viewers unforgettable pleasure and delight of all senses,” Ning stated afterwards.

The competitors part focuses on first and second movies. “Limbo,” Sharrock’s second characteristic, beat different contenders together with: “Again To The Wharf,” by Li Xiaofeng (Mainland China); “Black Mild,” by Bae Jongdae (Korea); “The Cloud in Her Room,” by Zheng Lu Xinyuan (Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China); “Falling,” by Viggo Mortensen (U.S./Canada/Denmark); “Love Poem,” by William Wong (Hong Kong); “Servants,” by Ivan Ostrochovsky (Czech Republic); “Shorta,” by Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Olholm (Denmark); “Spring Blossom,” by Suzanne Lindon (France); “Sweat,” by Magnus von Horn (Poland); and “Tragic Jungle,” by Yulene Olaizola (Mexico).

The pageant, in its fifth 12 months, shifted fully on-line as a result of impression of the coronavirus. It screened a complete of 31 options in several sections and a collection of quick movies.

“It was a frightening problem for the entire IFFAM staff to take the pageant on-line, however we’re proud of the outcomes and have obtained nice suggestions from the folks of Macao and Hong Kong who’ve been having fun with this system. We hope that we will return to the cinemas subsequent 12 months for the sixth IFFAM,” stated creative director Mike Goodridge.

Koreeda stated: “It’s 25 years since I turned a movie director. Just lately there have been many possibilities to obtain these sorts of awards. In addition to being ecstatic, I really feel that my onerous work has lastly paid off. Within the days to return, I hope to proceed to create and produce extra films, and proceed the spirit of creativity and onerous work.”

IFFAM 2020 Prize winners

Best Film: “Limbo,” dir. Ben Sharrock

Best Director: Suzanne Lindon for “Spring Blossom”

Best Actor: Lance Henriksen in “Falling”

Best Actress: Magdalena Kolesnik in “Sweat”

Best Screenplay: Ben Sharrock for “Limbo”

Best Quick Film: “Underneath” directed by Jiao Yue.