LimeWire returns: they will jump from downloading spyware to selling NFTs

LimeWire is a name that we definitely haven’t heard in years. Closed by court order in 2010, the service was very famous – among those of a certain age – for download content such as copyrighted music.

And of course, it was also famous for including spyware, adware, and other types of malware. If you thought the LimeWire story was over with the $105 million it had to pay to the RIAA over a decade ago, you hadn’t foreseen the unfortunate world of NFTs.

LimeWire will be a market for NFTs focused on music





Apparently Paul Zehetmayr and Julian Zehetmayr, two entrepreneurs who are also behind platforms like Eversign and CurrencyLayer, believe the brand is worth enough to rescue the IP after more than 12 years of inactivity.

What we do not know is how good the feelings that those who know the name before have towards her, much less how well received her new purpose will be: “sell NFTs for collectors“.

“We are not relaunching LimeWire as an alternative to streaming platforms, but rather as an additional channel for artists to sell exclusive music and art directly to collectors.”

LimeWire’s comeback is planned for Mayand the new platform is presented as a “marketplace for digital collectibles for art and entertainment, initially focused on music”.

LimeWire wants to be a “rookie-proof” NFT marketplace

Its promoters believe it will be a place for artists and fans to create and sell digital objects without the “technical hurdles of the current NFT landscape.” They also hope to partner with popular and high-end musicians to publicize LimeWire’s resurrection in hopes of getting a million buyers willing to sign up before the first year is up. They even have a waiting list.

At a time when CD sales are on the rise, vinyl is an unstoppable force, and even cassettes are once again making their way into music lovers’ collections. it seems that the trend among fans is to want to collect tangible things, the exact opposite of an NFT.