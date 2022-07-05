limited units and minimum price on PCDays

The Calvary that we PC gamers have suffered to renew our hardware during these last two years, for us it remains. And finally, now, at a time when the new generation graphics cards are about to see the light, the current GPUs are finally coming down in price until they reach much more attractive costs for our pocket. And with the arrival of the PcComponentes PcDays, which have started today, we can get the latest generation graphics at knockdown prices.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps GDRR6 192-Bit HDMI/DP PCIe 4 Torx Twin Fan Ampere OC Graphics Card (RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC)

This MSI Ventus RTX 3060 is a clear example of this, and for just 400 euros it becomes one of the best alternatives of the moment to play Full HD at all. Right now it is reduced to 399.91 euros in PcComponentes on the occasion of the PcDays (compared to more than 500 euros in past months), which also means reaching its historical minimum. And it is an opportunity not to miss if we want to renew the graphics card. Of course, we should not think about it too much because its stock is limited to a certain number of units and they will sell like hot cakes.

We are talking about the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X OC LHR 12GB GDDR6, an NVIDIA graphics card manufactured by this well-known gaming hardware brand. Which, as we say, is perfect for playing everything at 1080p with great graphics quality and high frame rates per second. And even if we use a 1440p monitor, we will find a great ally in this RTX 3060, as it also performs wonderfully in higher resolutions.





The RTX 3060 is the true queen of the current mid-range, and it is not for less. With its 12 GB of VRAM memory we’ll be covered for years, when games get more and more demanding in this regard. And thanks to its dedicated cores, we can enjoy ray tracing and DLSS in compatible titles with great performance. If in past campaigns the GTX 1060 first, and RTX 2060 later, were the best-selling graphics cards, this RTX 3060 is going the same way.

This assembly, in particular, belongs as we say to MSI. And it stands out for its compact construction, with backplate rear and two fans with a large number of blades with which to keep temperatures at bay while we play, especially now that the heat has arrived. It has a small overclock series with which we can scratch the occasional extra frame and allows you to connect up to three DisplayPorts and one HDMI at the same time. And its consumption is just 170 W, so practically any power supply will suffice.