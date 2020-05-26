LIMITLESS’s Agency Says They Can’t Get In Contact With Yoon Hee Seok After He Posts About Leaving The Group

ONO Leisure has issued a response to LIMITLESS’s Yoon Hee Seok’s submit about leaving the group.

On Might 24, Yoon Hee Seok took to Instagram to put in writing, “I now not need to reside as LIMITLESS’s Yoon Hee Seok, however because the individual Yoon Hee Seok. It will come as a shock however I wished to let the followers know, who’ve been worrying after not listening to from me since final December’s promotions. I’m deeply sorry. I sincerely thank everybody who has despatched me their love till now.”

Yoon Hee Seok’s private Instagram account has since been deleted.

On Might 25, ONO Leisure launched a proper assertion in response to the problem. The company acknowledged, “We’re at present checking the scenario relating to Yoon Hee Seok’s submit. We now have not canceled our contract with Yoon Hee Seok, nor had been there any issues with the contract. We had been alleged to be in the course of Japanese promotions at the moment, however due to the COVID-19 scenario, the members are resting at their particular person properties. In the center of this, Yoon Hee Seok abruptly posted on social media about leaving the group and has not been responding to our makes an attempt to contact him.”

Yoon Hee Seok first made his TV debut as a Jellyfish Leisure trainee on Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2.” After the present ended, he left Jellyfish and signed with ONO Leisure, debuting of their new boy group LIMITLESS in 2019. LIMITLESS final had a comeback in November 2019 with “Want Want.”

