Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Energetic, Richard Gere, Boarding ‘Making Of’

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Energetic, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton are connected to star within the romantic comedy “The Making Of,” with Endeavor Content material dealing with gross sales on the upcoming Toronto Intl. Movie Competition.

Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are producing via their Bedford Falls Firm banner with manufacturing deliberate for the spring. The duo can also be writing the script, which revolves round a pair of married filmmakers (performed by Gere and Keaton) casting actors (portrayed by Energetic and Miranda) to play the youthful variations of themselves — whereas their very own marriage is falling aside.

The Toronto competition will open its 45th version on Sept. 10 with a combination of bodily occasions and digital screenings, and can showcase many films in drive-ins as a manner to reply to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zwick and Herskovitz have collaborated on the options “Visitors,” “Legends of the Fall,” “About Final Evening” and “The Final Samurai” and the tv collection “Thirtysomething” and “As soon as and Once more.” They had been nominated for an Academy Award for greatest image for “Visitors.”

Miranda created and starred within the Broadway musicals “Within the Heights” and “Hamilton,” successful a Pulitzer Prize and three Tony Awards. Energetic broke out within the CW collection “Gossip Lady,” and likewise starred in movies “The Sisterhood of the Touring Pants,” “Inexperienced Lantern,” “The Age of Adaline,” “The Shallows” and “A Easy Favor.”

Gere’s credit embody “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Fairly Lady,” “Primal Worry,” “Runaway Bride,” “I’m Not There” and “Arbitrage.” Keaton gained an Oscar for “Annie Corridor” and was nominated for “Reds,” “Marvin’s Room” and “One thing’s Bought to Give.” She’ll be seen subsequent in “Love, Weddings and Different Disasters” with Jeremy Irons.

