Lin-Manuel Miranda Clears Up Some Of The Rumors About His New Disney Movie

Again earlier than Moana had even been launched, Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that he was already engaged on one other potential undertaking with Zootopia director Byron Howard. A number of bits and items of rumors got here out during the last couple years, however final week we acquired lots of new details about the alleged new undertaking, and now Lin-Manuel Miranda himself has confirmed most of it.
Talking on Good Morning America, largely in regards to the pending Disney+ launch of Hamilton, the author, actor and singer confirmed that he’s reality working with “the Zootopia guys”, and Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for Zootopia and Moana, on a brand new animated Disney musical. Past that, the one factor he confirmed was that the film will happen in Colombia, fairly than Brazil, which is what the preliminary report had indicated.
The film happening in Colombia fairly than Brazil makes a bit extra sense, as all indications have been that the principle character of the movie could be Latina, and so a narrative set within the one nation of South America the place folks converse primarily Portuguese fairly than Spanish did not fairly match.
In accordance with the earlier report, the movie is at the moment going by the title Encanto and can deal with a household of magic customers, although the movie’s foremost character, a younger woman, is for some purpose with out magic.
The setting is fascinating for different causes as nicely. Animated Disney musicals are, whether or not they’re based mostly on fairy tales or not, often set in fictional locations. Whereas the inclusion of magic definitely implies that the story will nonetheless be filled with fantasy the truth that it is going to be set in an in any other case actual place will set the film other than most Disney movies which have come earlier than it.
Lin-Manuel Miranda has been spending lots of his time working with the Home of Mouse in recent times. Along with making the deal to provide Disney distribution proper to Hamilton and writing the music for Moana, he additionally had a key function in Mary Poppins Returns. And along with writing the music for this new animated movie, he is additionally concerned musically within the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
Moana was among the finest Disney animated musicals ever, and a completely phenomenal soundtrack is a part of the rationale for that. No matter Lin-Manuel Miranda is engaged on for this new undertaking is prone to be simply as particular.
Now, the one query is simply how lengthy are all of us going to wish to attend to get a take a look at this new undertaking? Walt Disney Animation Studios has a pair of Untitled tasks slated for the Thanksgiving Weekend in each 2021 and 2022, and if this undertaking has already been within the works for a few years, both of these dates might work. Some rumors have indicated Encanto will likely be Disney Animation’s vacation 2021 providing, however that, like many of the remainder of the small print, remains to be with none affirmation.
Walt Disney Animation’s subsequent undertaking Raya and the Final Dragon, is now set for launch March 12, 2021.
