Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Never Before Heard ‘Hamilton’ Song

Go away it to Lin-Manuel Miranda to conjure a motive to search out pleasure in a day of unrelentingly unhappy information. On Thursday, the creator of the Broadway sensation “Hamilton” launched a never-before-heard demo monitor that he wrote — and lower — from the present that he says director Thomas Kail hasn’t even heard.

The music options Alexander Hamilton going to President George Washington for recommendation on the upcoming scandal involving his affair with Maria Reynolds, a central plot improvement within the present.

“Want I might ship you peace of thoughts by way of this app,” Miranda mentioned on Twitter. “Alas. However I can ship you music nobody’s heard. Right here’s a lower Hamilton/Washington tune referred to as ‘I Have This Pal.’ “Nobody’s heard it, not even Kail.”

Miranda sings each elements on the monitor, however he mentioned it was “funnier” to image him and Christopher Jackson — who originated the a part of Washington within the Broadway manufacturing — singing the music.

You possibly can take heed to the monitor under.