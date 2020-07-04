Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals his greatest Hamilton song during Twitter watchalong: “I’ll never top it”

Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed his greatest Hamilton observe final night time, during a solid Twitter watch occasion of the Disney+ filmed model of the Tony-winning musical.

Miranda, who created the musical and performed the title character, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, within the unique Broadway solid, tweeted on Friday night time that he would “never top” his song ‘Happy’, through which the character Angelica Schuyler raps about her love for her now-brother-in-law, Hamilton.

“Happy. I’ll never top it, so long as I reside,” he mentioned, praising crew members and Renée Elise Goldsberry, who originated the a part of Angelica as a part of the unique Hamilton solid.

https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/standing/1279199004685975559

Miranda additionally revealed the song that he maybe had the least enjoyable writing: ‘Say No To This,’ through which Hamilton embarks on a marital affair.

“Hey, did you develop up Catholic? Think about having to jot down Say No To This,” he tweeted. “I felt like sh** for days.”

With infinite alternatives to be in The Room The place It Occurs, now the Hamilton expertise is accessible to stream for simply £5.99 a month (or £59.99 a 12 months) – with loads of beforehand unseen Hamilton content material for followers to get their enamel into, together with moments within the musical that aren't included within the Grammy-winning solid soundtrack recording.

The Pulitzer-winning musical focuses on the rags-to-riches story of Hamilton, an orphan from the Caribbean who travelled to New York to proceed his training, earlier than getting swept up within the American Revolution and happening to changing into George Washington’s right-hand man and a Founding Father in his personal proper.

You'll be able to learn our Hamilton evaluation right here and take a look at Miranda's watchalong reveals over on Twitter.

The Hamilton film is accessible to stream now on Disney+.