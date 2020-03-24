Lin-Manuel Miranda Still Has ‘A Lot’ To Do On In The Heights Film Amid Coronavirus Delays

The previous two weeks’ information cycle has been wild, as world issues over the COVID-19 pandemic have affected all points of each day life. Coronavirus has introduced the leisure trade to a screeching halt, as motion pictures are delayed and TV and movie units are suspended indefinitely. Whereas cinephiles are devastated over the delay in motion pictures like No Time to Die and F9, seemingly all upcoming motion pictures are being affected. This consists of John M. Chu’s upcoming movie adaptation of In the Heights, and Lin-Manuel Miranda lately defined precisely how the movie world’s stalemate affected the musical blockbuster.