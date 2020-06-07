Lin-Manuel Miranda’s New Hulu Doc Explains Why It Chose To Postpone In Wake Of Protests

Our present doesn’t exist with out the generations of good black artists that created two of our most beloved American artwork types, jazz and hip hop. At this time our nation, our world struggles to succeed in an finish to this systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate. We add our voices to that struggle. To that wrestle. As a result of on this second, our collective consideration is turned towards these most urgent issues, we have now determined to postpone the premiere of our movie.