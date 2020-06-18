Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Secret Post-Moana Disney Project May Have Been Revealed

Lin-Manuel Miranda has develop into joined on the hip to Disney in the previous few years. After engaged on the music for Moana, he co-starred in Mary Poppins Returns. Along with engaged on the music for Encanto, he is additionally dealing with musical duties for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Lastly, his Broadway hit Hamilton can be debuting on Disney+ subsequent month. The partnership has been nothing however gold to this point, and Encanto sounds prefer it could possibly be an attractive movie. Hopefully, we cannot have to attend too lengthy to get a take a look at it, and perhaps get a style of how that music sounds as nicely.