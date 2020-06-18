Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Secret Post-Moana Disney Project May Have Been Revealed

Go away a Remark
2016 was one of many best years within the historical past of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Two theatrical movies have been launched. One was the extremely well-liked, surprisingly mature, eventual Oscar winner Zootopia, and the opposite was the gorgeously animated and delightful sounding Moana. It might solely make sense that Disney would wish to make the most of the skills that produced these nice movies once more, and so, it was little shock that even earlier than Moana hit theaters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who co-wrote the movie’s songs, revealed there have been already plans for himself and Zootopia co-director Byron Howard to work collectively on one thing new.
Later rumors had indicated that Lin-Manuel Miranda could possibly be engaged on one thing with Disney that would come with a Latina Princess and now, new info has seemingly introduced all the things collectively and shed some mild on precisely what this new film is. The DisInsider is reporting that Byron Howard and his Zootopia co-director Jared Bush are at the moment directing a challenge with the working title Encanto. The story will concentrate on a household residing in Brazil who all have magical powers, all besides a younger lady, who would be the foremost character of the story. Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the music for the movie.
Nothing else is seemingly recognized in regards to the film itself, however a number of extra behind the scenes names are recognized. Jared Bush is writing the script with Charise Castro Smith, whose earlier writing credit embody the likes of The Haunting of Hill Home and The Exorcist TV collection, which makes one marvel if this story could be a bit darker than your common animated Disney film. Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino Flores can be producing the movie.
Walt Disney Animation solely has one film formally on its launch calendar with Raya and the Final Dragon, which is at the moment set for March 2021 after being pushed off it is November 2020 date as a result of basic calendar shuffling that each studio needed to cope with. At the moment there are a par of launch dates set for Untitled Disney Animation motion pictures, November 24, 2021 and November 23, 2022. Because it’s unclear what the present state of the film is, both of these dates could possibly be after we would possibly see Encanto, however one among them definitely appears doubtless.
Lin-Manuel Miranda has develop into joined on the hip to Disney in the previous few years. After engaged on the music for Moana, he co-starred in Mary Poppins Returns. Along with engaged on the music for Encanto, he is additionally dealing with musical duties for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Lastly, his Broadway hit Hamilton can be debuting on Disney+ subsequent month. The partnership has been nothing however gold to this point, and Encanto sounds prefer it could possibly be an attractive movie. Hopefully, we cannot have to attend too lengthy to get a take a look at it, and perhaps get a style of how that music sounds as nicely.
If there is a draw back to this information, it could be that if Byron Howard and Jared Bush are working on this, they don’t seem to be engaged on Zootopia sequels and that is unlucky.
