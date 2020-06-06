Lincoln Memorial Protesters Support Black Lives Matter – Variety

On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, a number of protesters used megaphones to passionately specific their frustrations with police brutality in opposition to Black folks and the systemic racism present in society at massive.

“My job on the radio day by day is to present folks hope, to encourage folks. However how can I encourage folks once I don’t consider in a system that’s killing us?” stated DJ QuickSilva, a neighborhood 92 Q radio host. “What we’re combating for right now, if anyone’s confused, we’re combating for justice as a result of we’re uninterested in simply getting a cost and never a conviction.”

A number of protesters took to the mic to boost their voices in opposition to the killing of George Floyd after officer Derek Chauvin compelled his knee into Floyd’s neck in an incident involving three different Minneapolis officers — Kiernan Lane, Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao. Chauvin was charged with third-degree homicide and the others with second diploma aiding and abetting felony homicide and manslaughter.

One protester led a refrain of “Wade within the Water” and “Carry Each Voice and Sing.” One other participant, a trans girl, stood earlier than the group to focus on LGBTQ+ rights and the beatings and murders of Black trans ladies. Roger Campbell II learn from his essay titled “Black Lives: A Look By means of The Trying Glass.” In entrance of the Lincoln Memorial, Campbell talked about what he’d wish to see from the nation’s leaders.

“I feel that each one politicians have to be standing with us as a result of this isn’t only a Black drawback, it’s not only a Brown drawback,” Campbell stated. “If we permit this inherent racism, if we permit this inherent hatred to proceed to develop and fester inside this nation, we’re going to destroy ourselves from inside. So, the message for me to our flesh pressers is, ‘Get on the identical web page. You’re right here for the folks. I do know you took the place of energy since you suppose it makes you are feeling good, however on the finish of the day you took an oath to signify folks, to guard folks, and also you’re not doing it proper.’”

From the steps, protesters began chants of “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” which echoed by the monument. Police presence was minimal in comparison with earlier days. As the group took to the streets, they have been met with free water and free meals. At a pause within the march, protesters joined to bounce and take a break earlier than persevering with by the streets.