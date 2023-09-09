Linda Evangelista, A Top Model In The 1990s, Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Twice Within 5 Years:

In the 1990s, Linda Evangelista was a popular beauty. In an interview, she said that in the last five years, she had breast cancer twice.

In an interview alongside The Wall Street Journal Magazine that came out on Tuesday, the fashion model talked about her illnesses and many health problems.

Last year was the first time beauty Linda Evangelista said she had been away from the public for five years because of changes she says were brought about by CoolSculpting, an FDA-approved treatment that freezes fat.

Now, the Canadian beauty is speaking out and saying that she has had two secret bouts of cancer in the last five years. She also says that her outlook is not as good as she had hoped.

The Profits Weren’t Good, And There Were Also Other Health Problems:

Even though her post-cancer team claims her health is good, Evangelista says she has a “horrible oncotype score,” which is a number that shows how likely it is that cancer will come back. “My annual mammogram found it,” she told the news source.

“The margins weren’t good, and because of other health issues, I chose a bilateral mastectomy right away because I was interested in putting everything behind myself and avoid dealing with it anymore. I thought that I was fine and had everything I needed. I didn’t think breast cancer would kill me.”

In 2022, She Found Out That The Cancer Had Come Back And Was Now In Her Pectoral Muscle:

In 2022, though, she found out that the cancer had come back, this time within her pectoral muscle. She said to her doctor, “Dig a hole through my chest.”

“I don’t want it to be nice-looking. I’d like you to dig. She told her doctors, “When you’re done, I would like to see a hole through your chest.” “Do you get what I’m saying? I won’t die of this.”

In the interview, Ms. Evangelista said that her present outlook was “good,” which is what her doctor for care after cancer told her.

She Told Him, “I Do Not Want It To Appear Pretty”:

Her tests showed that her pectoral muscle was affected by cancer. Evangelista was only worried about her health, so she asked her doctor not to put too much emphasis on how she looked.

The 58-year-old model said that she went from not having cancer to possibly having to go through radiotherapy and chemo quickly. “I simply got into this mode that I knew how to do just do what you have to do and get through it. And I did just that.”

Back In 2012 She Talked About The Side Affects Of CoolSculpting In An Instagram Post:

Evangelista said that her hair is growing back in a different way than when she first lost it. “It turned out to be very dark. It’s even more wavy than before. The first time, like my grandfather, I lost all of my locks in top of my head.”

In an Instagram post from two years ago, she said that the side effects of CoolSculpting, a “fat-freezing” procedure, left her “permanently deformed” as well as “brutally disfigured” because she had developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, a condition in which firm tissue masses form in the treatment areas.

She then sued Zeltiq Aesthetics, the company that did the surgery, for $50 million. In July 2022, they settled for a number that was not made public.

Evangelista Made Headlines Before When She Claimed People Magazine That She Was “Permanently Deformed”:

In the 1990s, Ms. Evangelista was one of the most famous five supermodels within the world. Since her CoolSculpting treatments and side effects, she has continued to work as well as has been back in the news.

The conversation was part of an effort to get the word out about the publication this month of a book of photos of Ms. Evangelista taken by Steven Meisel, who has worked with her for a long time.

The Project Will Bring Her Back Together With Other Supermodels From The 1990s:

She was upon the cover of British Vogue in 2022, and starting September 20, she will be in a new series on Apple TV+ called “The Supermodels.

She will work on the project with supermodels from the 1990s like Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, as well as Cindy Crawford. In the famous George Michael video “Freedom ’90” from 1990, four women lip-synced the words.