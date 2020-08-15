Linda Manz, ‘Days of Heaven’ and ‘Out of the Blue’ Actor, Dies at 58

Linda Manz, an actor recognized for her roles in Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven” and Dennis Hopper’s “Out of the Blue,” died on Friday. She was 58.

Her son, Michael Guthrie, began a GoFundMe fundraiser which introduced that she had died after scuffling with lung most cancers and pneumonia.

“Linda handed away August 14 after battling with lung most cancers and pneumonia. She leaves behind a husband, two sons and three grand-children who all love and miss her tremendously. Linda was a loving spouse, a caring mother, a beautiful grandma and an important pal who was cherished by many,” Guthrie wrote. “Thanks and God bless. Relaxation in peace. We love you, Mother.”

Ken Wahl, who starred in the 1979 drama “The Wanderers,” remembered Manz, his castmate who performed a personality named Peewee, in a Fb submit on Friday.

“She was nice to work with and I’m grateful that I acquired to talk along with her earlier than she handed this morning. RIP Peewee,” he wrote, sharing pictures from behind the scenes of the movie.

Manz’s first movie function was in 1978’s “Days of Heaven” when she was simply 15. She performed Linda, the youthful sister of Richard Gere’s lead character Invoice, who flees with him and his girlfriend from Chicago to Texas after Invoice kills his foreman. Manz additionally offered narration for the movie, which gained the Academy Award for finest cinematography and the finest director award for Malick at the Cannes Movie Pageant.

In “Out of the Blue,” she starred as Cebe, a rebellious teen who was obsessive about punk rock music and Elvis Presley. Her most up-to-date movie credit score was in 1997’s “The Recreation” starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn, and she appeared in the TV sequence “Dorothy,” “Orphan Practice” and “Faerie Story Theater.”