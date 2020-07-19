Lindsay Lohan and ‘The Parent Lure’ Cast Will Reunite for Anniversary

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and the unique solid of 1998’s “The Parent Lure” will reunite on July 20, director Nancy Meyers introduced through her Instagram. The digital reunion would be the first time the solid has gotten collectively since its launch precisely 22 years in the past.

Meyers, who directed the remake wrote, “Sorry for the mini delay however the secret’s out! @katiecouric and I bought the ‘Parent Lure’ solid again collectively for the primary time since we made our film. We had a blast. You may see us all tomorrow July 20 at 9 AM on @katiecouric’s Instagram.”

Katie Couric, who will host the reunion on her Instagram web page, and Lohan wrote the identical announcement on their pages on Sunday as effectively.

Lohan, who performed each roles of twins Annie and Hallie, seems within the teaser alongside Quaid, who performed Nick Parker, Annie and Hallie’s dad. Elaine Hendrix, who was Nick’s fiance Meredith Blake, joined within the teaser and stated, “There’s an entire era who thinks Meredith is, like, hashtag objectives.”

Meyers’ directorial debut was a remake of the 1961 movie of the identical title starring Hayley Mills. Natasha Richardson, who performed Elizabeth James, tragically died in March 2009 after a snowboarding accident.

The movie follows Annie and Hallie, twins separated at delivery after their mother and father’ divorce. They meet coincidentally at a summer time camp, uncover their connection and plot to modify locations with one another after they return dwelling.

Tune in to Couric’s Instagram to see the much-anticipated reunion.