Lindsay Lohan Teases New Music: ‘I’m Back!’

Lindsay Lohan is making a return to music after a 12-year hiatus.

The previous baby star-turned-singer-songwriter-turned-Mykonos-based businesswoman posted a mysterious 30-second clip to her social media accounts at present, captioning it with nothing however “I’m again!” and a pre-save hyperlink.

The teaser facilities in on a staticky tv, flashing between moments from Lohan’s profession as her identify is echoed by disembodied information anchors. Lohan is seen on the information, at purple carpets, partying in Greece, being harassed by paparazzi and dancing within the music video for her 2004 hit “Rumors.” The voices and movies velocity up, the tv explodes and a smiley face brand flashes throughout the display as Lohan says matter-of-factly, “I’m again.”

Lohan equally teased a brand new single in August 2019 titled “Xanax.” She previewed the observe on Virgin Radio Dubai’s “The Kris Fade Present” and even posted a part of the music video to Instagram, nevertheless it disappeared mysteriously and the tune was by no means formally launched. Nonetheless, the pre-save code is an effective indication that new music is sure to hit streaming companies this time.

Lohan first ventured into music in 2002 when Emilio and Gloria Estefan signed her to a manufacturing deal. Her starring position in “Freaky Friday” resulted in her first single, “Final,” nevertheless it was the 4 songs she recorded for the 2003 movie “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” that despatched her hovering to pop stardom.

Her debut album “Converse” was launched by Casablanca Information in 2004 and peaked at No. four on the Billboard 200. The Common Music Group label was run by Tommy Mottola on the time. It was adopted by “A Little Extra Private (RAW)” in 2005. Her final official launch was the 2008 single “Bossy.”