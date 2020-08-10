Lindsay Schwartz Joins “The Masked Singer” Producer Leopard USA

London and New York-headquartered superindie manufacturing group Argonon has expanded its U.S. operations with the launch of Argonon USA, gearing up Los Angeles-based West Coast amenities, and making a number of key appointments.

Lindsay Schwartz joins as chief inventive officer for Argonon Group-backed Leopard USA. She was beforehand with Story Road, a part of The Content material Group at Asylum Leisure the place she was senior VP of improvement.

Argonon CEO James Burstall will head the U.S. operation, supported by Leopard USA chief working officer Shirley Escott in a newly expanded function. Argonon can also be appointing a West Coast advisor to open dialogue with manufacturing and digital corporations as a part of an acquisitions technique.

Lindsay will report into each Burstall and Escott.

Argonon has additionally introduced inside promotions throughout the Leopard USA crew. Company controller Matt Widmayer is upped to Leopard USA New York bureau chief and Livvy Clackett turns into government accountable for manufacturing.

“The following part within the group’s evolution will develop our horizons and broaden our content material ambitions within the U.S., the place we can be investing in expertise as we develop out of the COVID-19 local weather,” stated Burstall.

“The appointment of the vastly spectacular and gifted Lindsay Schwartz as Leopard USA CCO in our new West Coast bureau will allow us to construct the corporate out additional, increasing each our vary of content material genres and potential community companions,” Burstall added.

“The launch of Argonon USA is one other landmark for the group and we’re searching for gifted corporations in each the manufacturing and digital house to assist us drive enlargement throughout the continent. The opening of our new West Coast base will open up new conversations and we’re vastly excited by the alternatives this may current in a fast-changing content material world.”

Schwartz stated: “I’ve adopted Leopard USA for a few years and admired their vastly profitable and long-running codecs comparable to ‘Home Hunters Worldwide.’ It’s the proper time to hitch this gifted crew and assist energy the subsequent part of progress, each on the East and West Coast. Our ambition is to establish common new codecs throughout a variety of genres and take Leopard Movies USA to the subsequent degree.”

Argonon is residence to a number of manufacturing corporations together with Leopard USA (“Home Hunters Worldwide”), Bandicoot (“The Masked Singer”), Leopard Photos (“Worzel”), BriteSpark Movies (“Dispatches”), Windfall Movies (“Unearthed”) and Like A Shot (“Deserted Engineering”).