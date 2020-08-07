Lindsey Vonn to Host Canine Competition Series ‘The Pack’ for Amazon

Lindsey Vonn is buying and selling her Olympic medals for canine leashes.

The well-known athlete, and her canine Lucy, are teaming up with Amazon for a canine competitors collection. Titled “The Pack,” the Vonn-hosted unscripted collection will have a good time the bond between canines and their human companions, and is about to premiere later this yr.

The collection consists of an epic, cross-continental journey that includes twelve groups of canines and their people. In every locale, the human and canine duos will face challenges designed in live performance with a staff of accredited veterinarians and licensed canine specialists that additionally accompany the group. At stake is a financial prize of $500,00 for the successful duo, with $250,000 going in direction of the animal charity of their alternative.

“’The Pack’ is an uplifting and exhilarating new unscripted collection, celebrating one of the vital distinctive and universally-recognized relationships we now have – between individuals and their greatest associates,” mentioned Albert Cheng, co-head of tv at Amazon Studios. “Our Amazon Prime prospects around the globe will go on an journey not like another as these spectacular canines and their people navigate challenges as groups, making a distinction alongside the best way. The Pack is a superb addition to our rising slate of world competitors collection.”

“The Pack,” which was filmed earlier this yr pre-coronavirus, is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Leisure One firm. Jay Bienstock serves as govt producer alongside Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83.

“I’ve overcome many obstacles in life, however one factor that has reigned true throughout good occasions and unhealthy has been the love of my canines,” added Vonn. “Like many occasions earlier than, Lucy can be by my facet on one more certainly one of life’s adventures, and I’m excited for everybody to watch and cheer on these unbelievable contestants and their beloved companions.”