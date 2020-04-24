Line of Branded Face Masks Is Money Well-Spent – Variety

Common Music Group’s merchandise division Bravado is releasing a line of artist-branded face masks. Beneath the banner “We’ve Bought You Coated,” the reusable, washable, fabric face masks can be found by way of a particular e-commerce website, www.wegotyoucoverednow.com, for the very reasonably priced value of $15. Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Willie Nelson and Bob Marley are among the many acts whose sanctioned artwork adorns the black protecting.

All internet proceeds will assist assist these affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by way of numerous charity companions together with MusiCares within the U.S. and Assist Musicians within the U.Ok.

A 3-part program, it’ll additionally contribute 50,000 masks to these serving communities throughout the U.S. together with staff in meals banks, faculty lunch applications, homeless shelters and different neighborhood service suppliers, based on an announcement.

As well as, the “We’ve Bought You Coated” initiative will help UMG workers and the music neighborhood. UMG’s personal chairman, Sir Lucian Grainge, is himself recovering from contracting coronavirus. He was hospitalized on March 13.

On April 6, Grainge wrote in a memo to workers: “Because of these on the entrance line of this disaster — the docs, nurses and different healthcare staff whose dedication and talent introduced me again to well being — I’m on my strategy to a full restoration.”

Stated Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic: “I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and companions who’re passionate and pushed to ship a program that helps those who want it most throughout this unprecedented time. This initiative will proceed to develop and evolve because of the onerous work from everybody right here at Bravado and UMG, together with our artists throughout the globe.”

Bravado and UMG launched this system by first providing free face masks to all UMG workers.