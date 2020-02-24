Line of Duty almost brought a past villain back for a recent series

BBC police corruption drama Line of Duty is thought for the stunning comeback of key characters (hey Keeley Hawes!) as properly delivering shock early exits for a few others – however apparently, one large cameo for a recent series was struck down earlier than it even made it to air, with series two star Sacha Dhawan filming new scenes solely to have them lower quickly afterwards.

“I might come back!” Physician Who star Dhawan tells Radio Instances in our newest difficulty, noting that his character DS Manish Prasad was one of the few adversaries of AC-12 to go up towards the staff and survive the expertise.

“Some time in the past Jed Mercurio bought me to movie a couple of new scenes. They didn’t make the lower sadly, however I’d love to return back to it correctly.”

“I don’t bear in mind what series it was,” Dhawan defined later.

“I used to be in for a couple of scenes, after which Jed messaged me and he was like ‘I’ve been fairly thrilled to get you back in it, nevertheless it doesn’t fairly work within the story.’ He was simply doing me a large favour by getting me back in.”

Nonetheless, Dhawan says that enjoying the corrupt Prasad was good observe for when it got here to bringing basic Physician Who villain the Grasp to life within the present series of the BBC sci-fi drama, with Dhawan’s evil Time Lord returning forward of the much-anticipated series finale.

“Once more it was such a nice character,” Dhawan stated.

“The nastier characters, or the evil characters as folks seek advice from them, are all the time the extra attention-grabbing characters to me, just like the Grasp. They’re extra fascinating, complicated characters.”

