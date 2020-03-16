Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders filming postponed due to coronavirus

Filming on high-profile BBC dramas Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders has been halted, amid issues over coronavirus.

Line of Duty started filming its sixth collection in Northern Eire final month, whereas Peaky Blinders was due to begin taking pictures new episodes imminently.

Because the coronavirus continues to unfold world wide, each reveals have chosen not to movie till the state of affairs is beneath management.

A BBC spokesperson advised The Guardian: “In gentle of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, the producers – Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Facet Productions – of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, each in session with and supported by the BBC.

“We’ll proceed to evaluation all productions on a case-by-case foundation and will proceed to observe the newest information and recommendation from the International Workplace, World Well being Group and Public Well being England.”

In gentle of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the assist of the BBC. We’ll hold you up to date with additional developments in due course. Thanks. — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) March 16, 2020

That is the newest in an extended line of delays to movie and tv attributable to the outbreak.

Nearly each main movie scheduled for launch within the coming weeks has now moved to dates later within the calendar, together with Mulan, A Quiet Place: Half 2 and No Time To Die.

In the meantime, filming has been interrupted on much-anticipated upcoming initiatives like Robert Pattinson’s The Batman and Marvel’s new slate of reveals for Disney+.

Final 12 months, Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders had been among the many most-watched programmes on BBC iPlayer, accumulating greater than 26 million viewers every.